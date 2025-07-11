Judge dismisses suit challenging Idaho logging project Published 7:03 am Friday, July 11, 2025

A federal judge has rejected allegations that an Idaho national forest project authorizing 13,000 acres of timber harvest was wrongly found to have no significant environmental impact.

Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, which accused the U.S. Forest Service of approving the project in Idaho’s Bonner County contrary to the National Environmental Policy Act and federal forest management laws.

The judge has determined the government’s analysis of the Buckskin Saddle Integrated Restoration Project adequately explained how logging and other treatments will shift tree sizes in the area toward a more desirable condition.

“While Alliance might have done it differently, it has failed to show the Forest Service’s analysis was objectively unreasonable or otherwise arbitrary and capricious under NEPA when it comes to tree sizes in the project area,” he said.

The project was approved in 2021 with the goal of strengthening resiliency against pests, disease and wildfire in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests by changing the composition of tree stands, including through salvage logging along roads.

The Forest Service authorized about 13,000 acres of timber harvest and another 6,500 acres of fuels reduction and other treatments under the project, whose consequences the environmental plaintiff claims weren’t properly studied.

Though the lawsuit alleged the project’s “environmental analysis” didn’t disclose sufficient details about how cutting trees of certain sizes will bring the forest closer to “desired conditions,” the judge said the agency provided adequate information about these metrics.

The judge said “there is nothing to indicate more analysis, investigation, or examination was necessary to reach an accurate conclusion.”

Similarly, the agency adequately explained how the treatments will affect the mix of tree species before and after the project, enhancing the composition of forest stands, he said.

“The project works toward this species composition goal by reducing the amount of less desirable species and replacing those tree stands with a mix of more desirable species,” Nye said.

The environmental analysis, or EA, likewise properly supported the conclusion that treatments may have some impacts on two birds, the flammulated owl and pygmy nuthatch, and a bat species — the fringed myotis — but will not bring them closer to threatened or endangered status, he said.