Trump lawsuit narrows attack on California egg rules Published 1:47 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

A new lawsuit from the Trump administration is attacking California’s restrictions on farm animal confinement on narrower grounds than a previous challenge that was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Trump administration argues a federal egg inspection law specifically pre-empts California’s regulations, while the unsuccessful lawsuit by farm organizations focused on broader constitutional issues involving interstate commerce.

By enacting its own animal husbandry standards, the state has subjected “farmers across the country” to “unnecessary red tape” that has “contributed to the historic rise in egg prices,” according to the complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in a California federal court.

“Regardless of the intent or effect of California’s various initiatives on egg prices, it is the prerogative of the federal government alone to regulate the quality, inspection and packaging of eggs,” the lawsuit said.

The USDA has “sweeping authority” to protect consumer health and welfare under the 1970 Egg Products Inspection Act, or EPIA, which expressly pre-empts state governments from requiring additional standards for the “quality, condition, weight, quantity or grade” of eggs in interstate commerce, the complaint said.

The lawsuit alleges that California passed three statutes setting minimum floor space and housing requirements for chickens and other farm animals — Proposition 2 in 2008, Assembly Bill 1437 in 2010 and Proposition 12 in 2018 — which all run afoul of federal pre-emption.

While California can regulate how hens are raised within its borders, these laws impermissibly require all eggs to meet different standards than those imposed by EPIA, the complaint said.

By increasing the amount of space per hen, these statutes ratchet up production costs or reduce production capacity and apply to all eggs regardless of where they were produced, the lawsuit said.

“California’s codified purpose in prohibiting the sale of eggs that are produced through various accepted animal husbandry practices is purportedly to increase the quality and fitness for human consumption of eggs and egg products sold in California,” the complaint said. “But California’s egg standards do not advance consumer welfare.”

The lawsuit requests a court order invalidating the state’s regulations and barring their enforcement as they pertain to eggs.

Several earlier lawsuits have also tried to overturn California’s regulations, though only one was decided on the merits by the nation’s highest court — and that ruling was based on issues unrelated to the Egg Products Inspection Act.

In 2023, the Supreme Court upheld Proposition 12, the latest of California’s farm animal statutes, despite arguments from the National Pork Producers Council and other farm groups that it unconstitutionally disrupts interstate commerce.

California’s law doesn’t discriminate against out-of-state egg producers and “virtually all state laws create ripple effects beyond their borders,” which is not enough to “prevent a state from regulating the sale of an ordinary consumer good within its own borders,” the majority opinion said.

Animals rights and environmental groups who support California’s laws believe the Trump administration’s lawsuit has more to do with public relations than legitimately defeating the regulations.

The previous legal challenge against California’s rules focused on “more serious claims” pertaining to interstate commerce, while the new case amounts to a “political misadventure,” said Rebecca Cary, managing attorney specializing in farm animals at the Humane World for Animals nonprofit.

The Egg Products Inspection Act governs the processing, packaging and labeling of eggs — not on-farm practices for raising chickens, which undermines the pre-emption argument, she said.

“We think they misunderstand the text and the structure of the federal egg law,” Cary said. “It’s not about the humane treatment of animals.”

The claim that federal egg rules would preclude California’s requirements for chicken housing “seems like a huge stretch,” said Tarah Heinzen, legal director of the Food & Water Watch nonprofit.

“It does not seem like a serious pre-emption argument, off the cuff,” she said. “It seems like an effort to scapegoat California for the administration’s own failure to bring down grocery prices.”

The Department of Justice is wasting taxpayer money to defend “egregiously cruel practices” that don’t serve anyone’s best interests, Heinzen said.

Cary of Humane World for Animals said it’s noteworthy that farm groups have not joined in the litigation, as egg producers around the U.S. are tearing out “battery cages” to provide chickens with more room.

Roughly 45% of egg-laying hens in the U.S. are now raised in a cage-free environment, which responds to consumer expectations for animal welfare, she said.

California’s farm animal housing requirements have withstood several legal challenges over the years, so the lawsuit appears to be a misguided attempt to blame them for high egg prices, she said.

“It really shows this is about politics and not constitutional law,” Cary said.