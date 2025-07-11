USDA forecasts California almond crop to be second largest ever Published 8:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s latest forecast for the California almond harvest is 3 billion meat pounds, which would be the second largest crop ever.

The only time the state has surpassed that level was in 2020, when the harvest was a record 3.12 billion pounds, according to USDA data.

The USDA California Almond Objective Measurement Report, released July 10, details that nut sets are significantly higher while kernel weight is down slightly, which should lead to stronger yields than recent years.

The agency’s harvest forecast is up 7% from May’s subjective prediction, and 10% higher than the 2024 crop of 2.73 billion pounds.

Forecasts, of course, don’t always hold true. The 2024 crop, for example, was 2.5% below the Objective Measurement Report estimate that summer.

Clarice Turner, president and CEO of the Almond Board of California, said the forecast reflects the hard work by growers during uncertain times.

“While shipping has remained consistently strong, we know uncertainty remains surrounding future trade policies,” Turner said.

“We continue to engage with trade partners and stakeholders to encourage constructive solutions that support fair and stable trade so California almonds can continue to be enjoyed by consumers around the world,” Turner added, in a news release.

The USDA California Almond Objective Measurement Report forecast is based on actual almond counts, and nearly 1,900 trees from 946 orchards were sampled for the survey.

California has 1.39 million bearing acres of almond trees, slightly more than 2024.

The projected yield of 2,160 pounds per acre would be the best mark since 2021, and 9% above the 2024 yield.

Top variety Nonpareil, which accounts for 40% of estimated production, was predicted to deliver 1.2 billion meat pounds, up 9% over the previous year.

The average nut set per tree is 4,364, an increase of 7% compared to 2024.

The Nonpareil average nut set of 4,526 was 9% higher than the previous year.

The average kernel weight for all varieties sampled was 1.6 grams, down 0.6% from the previous season.

The Nonpareil average also was 1.6 grams, down 2%.

A total of 98.9% of all nuts sized were sound.

According to the USDA California Almond Objective Measurement Report, the 2025 almond crop experienced variable weather during bloom, which began in early February and peaked in the middle of the month.

Storms brought rain, wind and hail, which hindered bee hours and blossom growth.

Conditions improved in early March with warm temperatures accelerating the crop’s progress through the end of bloom.

Mild temperatures and timely rain in spring supported nut growth and continued through early summer, lessening heat stress in orchards.

Lower than normal pest and disease pressure have been reported, and harvest is expected to begin on time.