Yakima basin water supply drops even lower Published 12:23 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

The water supply in the Yakima River basin in Central Washington has worsened, with the Bureau of Reclamation’s five reservoirs dropping to a record low for mid-July.

The bureau predicted July 14 that irrigators with junior water rights will receive 42% of their full allotments. The bureau projected 11 days earlier that irrigators would receive 45%.

Yakima Valley grape and apple grower Jim Willard said the tighter water supply may force him to skip irrigating blocks of grapes he has yet to line up a buyer for.

“Some tough decisions have to be made pretty soon,” Willard said.

The outlook worsened as less water than expected flowed from higher elevations into the Yakima River in the first half of July, bureau hydrologist Teresa Hauser said in an email.

Also, the reservoirs hold only 62% as much water as normal for mid-July. The 559,004 acre feet of water in the reservoirs on July 12 was the lowest ever for that date, according to records dating back to 1971.

The reservoirs store water to irrigate 464,000 acres. Senior water-right holders will receive full allotments, totalling 795,000 acre feet. In full water years, junior water-right holders are entitled to more than 1 million acre feet. With the water shortage, they are projected to receive 427,000 acre feet.

With no rain in sight, the outlook could get bleaker. The bureau said water allotments could end the irrigation season as low as 37% of normal, tying 1994 and 2001 as the worst years on record for water rationing in the basin.

The Roza Irrigation District normally delivers water until about Oct. 20. It already had planned to stop deliveries about three weeks early and may have to shave off another couple days, district manager Scott Revell said.

To run the canal that long, the district will have to deliver less water, he said. “It will be bare minimum flows for the rest of the way.”

The region is suffering its third straight summer of drought. Snow and rain that normally run into streams is soaking into the ground, Revell said. “When it does rain, we’re not seeing the response in the creeks,” he said.

In a good water year, the Kittitas Reclamation District delivers water until Oct. 15. District manager Urban Eberhart said the district will have to further slash deliveries sometime this month or early next month to get to the end of August.

The trend has been toward lower stream flows in the summer, he said. The region must have more ways to store groundwater and surface water, he said.

“We need to work as diligently and as quickly as we can so these types of years are survivable,” Eberhart said.