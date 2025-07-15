Central Oregon fires result in Oregon’s fifth, sixth conflagration declarations Published 8:52 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Oregon’s sixth conflagration of 2025 was declared for the Cram Fire in Jefferson and Wasco counties, which quickly grew from 4,500 acres the morning of July 14 to 10,000 acres that afternoon.

The fire was reported off Highway 97 at Willowdale, Ore., on July 13 and was pushed by high winds and temperatures in the mid-90s, prompting evacuation notices.

“The next 24 hours will be extremely challenging for this fire with continued gusty, shifting winds and hot temperatures,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said in a news release.

Gov. Tina Kotek declared Oregon’s fifth conflagration the night of July 12 for the Highland Fire south of Prineville in Crook County.

Ruiz-Temple said fire conditions are affecting much of the state with little relief in the forecast.

“We are asking all Oregonians to be aware of the conditions and do everything they can to prevent sparking a wildfire,” Ruiz-Temple said.

At least three of Oregon’s conflagration fires have been human caused, including the Highland Fire.

The Highland Fire was sparked the afternoon of July 12, with the wind quickly pushing flames over juniper and sagebrush, according to authorities.

Crook County Fire & Rescue, the Bureau of Land Management and the Oregon State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire and have released few details regarding the case.

More than 260 firefighters were battling the Highland Fire, which was 5% contained and covered about 720 acres the morning of July 14.

Evacuation notices remained in place for some nearby residents that morning, though no structures had been reported destroyed.

Invoking a conflagration allows the state fire marshal to mobilize structural protection resources.

The Crook County Fire Defense Board chief asked for assistance with life, safety and structural fire protection, and the state fire marshal agreed with that request.

A temporary evacuation shelter was set up at Eastside Church, 3174 N.E. Third St. in Prineville.

Rim Rock Riders, a local horse club, opened the arena at Brasada Ranch for large animals.

Oregon’s fourth conflagration, the Elk Fire near Bonanza in Klamath County, had scorched about 2,700 acres and was 22% contained on the morning of July 14.

The cause of the Elk Fire is under investigation, according to authorities.