Complaints surge about missed grass seed payments Published 8:23 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Complaints to Oregon farm regulators about late grass seed payments have surged recently, though experts believe the number of unpaid growers is even greater.

The underlying problem is an oversupply of the crop that’s left seed dealers reluctant to add to inventories that are already considered excessive, according to industry sources.

“A good market resolves everything. A bad market with people’s backs against the wall really shows their true character,” said Jayson Hoffman, a grass seed farmer near Sherwood, Ore. “We held up our end of the bargain and delivered seed to the dealers. At the 11th hour, some decided not to hold up their end of the bargain.”

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has received 12 complaints and 3 inquiries so far this year under the state’s slow pay/no pay law, which helps the agency enforce payments for grass seed deliveries.

The statute has seldom been used in recent years, with zero formal complaints lodged in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 and only one in 2024.

The ODA cannot disclose the names of farmers and dealers or other specifics of disputes before they are formally resolved.

Complaints carry risk

The complaints filed in 2025 likely represent the tip of the iceberg, as many farmers are reluctant to formally protest missed payment deadlines or other issues because they fear retaliation from seed dealers, experts say.

“They don’t want to upset the dealer, so they don’t want to make a complaint even if it’s justified if they did,” said Mark Simmons, executive director of the Oregon Grass Bargaining Association.

Under the slow pay/no pay statute, seed dealers must issue final payments by May 1 for the previous year’s crop or face a potential license suspension.

Despite their frustration at dealers not meeting this deadline, many farmers worry they’ll effectively get black-balled for going to the ODA, especially since demand for grass seed is already down, said Rep. Anna Schard, R-Amity, whose family grows the crop.

“If I complain, they won’t give me any acres. Something is better than nothing,” she said, explaining a common point of view.

Economic conditions in the grass seed industry have been described in terms not fit for publication, with an oversupply resulting in a “manure storm” — to use a more delicate phrase — for farmers producing the crop.

The situation is basically a hangover from the global pandemic, when consumers were spending more time at home and investing in home and garden projects, said Simmons of OGSBA.

That enthusiasm for yard work diminished greatly after pandemic-related restrictions were lifted and consumers found other ways to spend their money, he said.

“We are still suffering whip-lash from COVID. During COVID, we couldn’t find enough seed,” Simmons said. “After COVID, the whole world goes on vacation and stops buying seed.”

Barenbrug USA, a grass seed company in Tangent, Ore., is seeing glimmers of hope for a turnaround in the industry, though the current situation is tough for everybody, said Justin Burns, its CEO.

“We want to come out of this alive and better for everyone,” he said. “I hope we all make it out together.”

Working through supply

An upturn would more likely result from inventories coming down than a major spike in grass seed demand among retailers and consumers, which the company isn’t forecasting will happen, Burns said.

“The people in the market learned their lesson about buying too much seed, so they started buying just a little bit at a time,” he said. “Until every step in that value chain has flushed that seed through, it’s going to continue to be challenging.”

Burns said he’s not aware of any slow pay/no pay complaints against his company and can’t speak for other seed dealers about the issue.

Barenbrug is aware of its obligations under the law, which figures into its decision-making, and tries to avert problems by clearly communicating with farmers about payments, Burns said.

“It’s absolutely in our discussions,” he said.

As a result of post-COVID changes in the market, dealers have about 35% more grass seed than they need, leading them to enforce contract terms for purity as strictly as possible to reject deliveries and avoid adding to the surplus, Simmons said.

That has led growers to sell that seed on the open market, further driving down prices and spurring some dealers to miss payments for contracted seed, he said.

In one case, a company even unilaterally decided to pay growers less than the price negotiated between dealers and the grass seed bargaining association, he said.

Though the slow pay/no pay statute was passed nearly a quarter-century ago, the ODA found that many contracts were too vague to be enforceable during a previous down cycle following the 2008 recession.

Those problems resulted in legal revisions in 2011 and 2018, setting payment deadlines and price requirements for contracts with ambiguous terms and expanding the types of seeds covered under the statute.

“It’s never really been tested before and now it’s being tested,” Simmons said.

Competently enforcing the law is critical at this point, because if it’s not, more dealers may come to believe they can get away with missing payments or renegotiating terms, Simmons said.

Some dealers may have decided it’s worth running afoul of the law, buying themselves time to miss payments while the cases are litigated, said Hoffman, who is vice president of OGBSA.

“That’s six weeks I get to hold on to that cash for,” he said, speaking from a dealer’s perspective. “This is a calculated risk that I don’t know is going to pay off.”

Failing to honor contracts can besmirch a company’s reputation, which takes years to build up but can be lost very quickly, Hoffman said.

Hopefully, dealers will not come to see the slow pay/no pay law as a “loophole” that lets them stretch out payments during the administrative process, he said.

Currently, only a limited number of companies appear to have spurred this year’s increase in slow-pay/no-pay complaints, Hoffman said.

“I don’t want a couple bad players to tarnish the industry, because there are a lot of good players out there,” he said.

In the long term, growers would likely be more assertive and less economically dependent on seed dealers if they could grow another large-acreage annually-planted crop in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, a major grass seed production area, Simmons said.

Unfortunately, there are now fewer canneries or processors to accept vegetable crops, canola has become a political “lightning rod” and wheat — which provided a valuable relief valve during the 2008 recession — offers break-even returns at best, he said.

Scharf has long been advocating for an expansion or elimination of the 500-acre limit on canola production in the region, but said she didn’t encounter much enthusiasm for the concept during this year’s legislative session.

The acreage cap was imposed more than a decade ago due to fears of canola cross-pollination that would harm the market for specialty crops and has since been renewed several times.

It’s now set to expire after the 2027 growing season, potentially setting up another battle over the issue during that year’s long legislative session.

Scharf said she hopes to “light a fire” beneath lawmakers on the issue during next year’s short legislative session, because some grass seed farmers are likely to go out of business while waiting for an alternative crop.

“I don’t know that we have another year to wait,” she said.