Oregon governor requests tariff reports from state agencies Published 10:48 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Selected Oregon state agencies must monitor tariffs and provide reports within 90 days about their impacts on residents, businesses and emergency responses.

Agencies also will consider actions Oregon can take to be better prepared.

On July 14, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek directed the agencies to compile the reports.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture, the Oregon Business Development Department in collaboration with the Oregon Employment Department, and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management must provide a comprehensive picture of how tariffs are impacting the state.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture will analyze agricultural supply chain disruptions and industry adaptations observed since U.S. tariff implementation.

It also will look at food cost trends and impacts on Oregon consumers, as well as export challenges facing Oregon agricultural sectors.

“I don’t like surprises, especially when it comes to Oregonians’ pocketbooks for things like groceries, school supplies or even medications. We need a full picture of where we anticipate the pain points are for Oregon’s economy,” Kotek said, in a news release.

She said people need affordable prices at stores and businesses need predictable conditions to succeed.

“When I heard from businesses earlier this year, there was anxiety, uncertainty and an information vacuum from the federal government,” Kotek added.

In the spring, Kotek held a meeting to hear directly from Oregon-based businesses impacted by the tariffs. The state also launched a survey with Business Oregon to get more information.

To gather information for their reports, agencies can work with private sector partners including businesses, industry associations, labor unions, academic institutions and other organizations.

The Oregon Business Development Department and the Oregon Employment Department will study employment trends, industries and regions most affected by tariff policy and key challenges reported by businesses related to the new trade environment.

The Department of Emergency Management will review supply challenges, including procurement and cost problems and any notable stockpile or equipment concerns. The agency also will outline new sourcing strategies for critical supplies.

After receiving the reports, the Oregon Department of Administrative Services will prepare and publicly produce a report describing the impact of President Donald Trump’s trade policy on the state.

According to the news release, other states including Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, New York and Washington are raising concerns and taking action to mitigate potential economic consequences of the Trump administration’s tariffs.