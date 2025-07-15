Simplot to acquire Belgium-based potato processor Published 2:10 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The J.R. Simplot Co. plans to acquire the operating business of Clarebout Potatoes, a Belgium-based processor.

The planned acquisition brings together two market leaders in frozen potato products processing, distribution and related services, according to a news release from Boise-based Simplot.

“This is an exciting time for Simplot,” said Graham Dugdale, president of the Simplot Global Food business. “We are thrilled about the synergy that Clarebout brings to our business, which not only expands our ability to serve the European market but brings together a pair of family-owned companies who align closely in core values and our commitment to customers, employees and the communities where we operate.”

The announcement comes after discussions surrounding the privately held companies’ shared desire to form a “strong food foundation capable of meeting the world’s evolving economic, agricultural and environmental demands,” according to the release. By joining, the companies create a frozen potato processing group “with complementary assets to serve customers around the world with localized supply” from 23 production locations.

“It’s a coming together of heart and mind,” Clarebout Potatoes CEO Jan Clarebout said. “Simplot, like Clarebout, started from scratch and managed to grow while remaining faithful to principles as essential as respect for people and the earth. We could have continued on our own, but the economic reality of the world, and a form of common sense, led us to come together. It’s a choice for the future and a sustainable future.”

The agreement between the two parties provides for the maintenance, and even expansion, of Clarebout Potatoes’ assets — staff and production sites — on the European continent, according to the release.

Financial details were not disclosed. The parties expect to close the transaction later this year following regulatory approvals.

Clarebout, based in Nieuwkerke in the Belgian province of West Flanders, is one of the major global players in the sector, according to the release. The company has five production sites in Europe and directly employs more than 3,000 people. Its customers are located worldwide and are primarily from the retail and catering sectors, as well as the food industry.

The company over the past 37 years has grown to become one of the leading global players in its sector while showing technological leadership and committing to an ambitious approach to social and environmental responsibility, according to Simplot.

Simplot’s integrated portfolio of companies includes food processing and food brands, phosphate mining, fertilizer manufacturing, farming, ranching and cattle production, and other enterprises related to agriculture.

Simplot has major operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, India and China with products and services available to customers worldwide.

