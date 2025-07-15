Trump’s beef with Brazil cheers cattlemen’s groups Published 12:51 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

President Trump’s plan to hit Brazil with a 50% tariff heartens at least one sector of the U.S. economy, the cattle industry.

Brazil is the fifth-largest importer of beef into the U.S., even though it has, according to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, an alarming history of foot-and-mouth disease and failing to report animal health outbreaks, such as cases of mad cow disease.

Cattlemen’s groups also complain that U.S. ranchers are being hurt economically by rising Brazilian beef imports, aided by Brazil’s weak currency and South America’s low cost of production.

To limit beef imports, the U.S. already levies a 26.4% tariff on most imported Brazilian beef. Trump said in a social media post July 9 the 50% tariff would be on top of existing tariffs.

Even a combined tariff of 76.4% may not be enough to discourage Brazil beef imports, R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard said.

“We know 26.4% is woefully inadequate as a deterrent,” he said. “We hope the higher tariff will be a deterrent. We don’t know if it will be an adequate deterrent.”

Trump posted a letter to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva calling the prosecution of former Brazil President Jair Bolsnaro a “witch hunt that should end immediately.”

Trump also accused Brazil of unfair trade practices and its Supreme Court of censoring U.S. social media platforms. The 50% tariff on all Brazilian goods would begin Aug. 1, Trump said.

It’s unclear what law Trump will cite for authority to impose the tariff. Trump cited trade deficits as grounds for imposing the reciprocal, or Liberation Day, tariffs. The U.S., however, had a $7.8 billion trade surplus last year with Brazil, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. The Liberation Day tariff on Brazil was the minimum 10%.

The USDA opened the U.S. to Brazilian beef in 2015 after concluding Brazil’s meat-inspection program was adequate. The USDA shrugged off concerns from the cattle industry that Brazilian imports would hurt U.S. ranchers. The USDA said that because of international trade agreements it couldn’t favor one country over another.

The USDA banned Brazil beef in 2017 over food-safety concerns, but reopened the border in 2020. So far this year, Brazilian beef imports are up 83% over last year, according to the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service.

Brazilian imports are one reason the U.S. cattle herd has shrunk, Bullard said. “It appears the Trump administration is looking out for our domestic supply chain, while previous administrations, for many years, bowed to the free-trade ideal,” he said.

The NCBA recommended in March suspending Brazilian beef imports until the USDA had audited Brazil’s safety standards.

NCBA strongly supports Trump’s 50% tariff on Brazil, director of government relations Kent Bacus said in a email.

“For many years, NCBA has called for full suspension of imported Brazilian beef due to their abysmal lack of accountability on cattle health and food safety,” he said. “A 50% tariff is a good start, but we need to suspend beef imports from Brazil so we can conduct a thorough audit and verify Brazil’s claims.”