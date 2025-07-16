Indonesian millers commit to buying 1 million tons of U.S. wheat each year Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Indonesia’s flour milling association, APTINDO, has committed to doubling its annual purchases of U.S. wheat to 1 million metric tons each year for the next five years.

U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm for the industry, announced the July 7 signing of a memorandum of understanding with APTINDO.

“The commitment of the Indonesian milling industry to purchase U.S. wheat reflects this increased focus by the Indonesian government to improve the trade balance with the United States,” U.S. Wheat president and CEO Mike Spier said in a statement. “The collaboration between the U.S. wheat industry and APTINDO reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality U.S. wheat and supporting continued growth in Indonesia’s milling sector.”

“By increasing our purchases of U.S. wheat, Indonesian millers are not only securing a vital, high-quality agricultural commodity for our growing market, but also actively contributing to the shared goal of a more balanced trade relationship between our two nations,” APTINDO chairman Franciscus Welirang said in a statement.

Indonesia is one of the largest wheat importers in the world, but the market is highly competitive, U.S. Wheat said in a newsletter. Indonesian wheat consumption for food use has increased by 22% over the past decade. Rapid growth in demand for wheat foods is expected to continue, including higher-quality products favoring flour from U.S. wheat classes.

Indonesia has imported an average of 500,000 metric tons from the U.S. over the last five marketing years. These include shipments exceeding 792,000 metric tons in the 2024-25 marketing year, which ended May 31.

Under the new agreement, APTINDO agreed to purchase a minimum of 800,000 metric tons of U.S. origin milling wheat in 2025, and then increased an additional 25% to 1 million metric tons, or an equivalent value of $250 million, annually through 2030.

Signing of the memorandum of understanding marks a “major milestone,” Joe Sowers, regional vice president for South and Southeast Asia for U.S. Wheat, said in a statement.

U.S. Wheat plans to work with partners in Indonesia to leverage the commitment into long-term growth of U.S. wheat supply to the Indonesian market, through additional technical support and assistance with capacity building.

The signing follows the announcement of a specific import protocol for U.S. origin that adjusted sanitary and phytosanitary regulations related to fumigation and traceability requirements, according to U.S. Wheat. The phytosanitary barrier was resolved in mid June after 18 months of coordination and information sharing between USDA and the Indonesia Quarantine Agency.The effort to demonstrate U.S. wheat safety and quality helped protect sales to Indonesian millers as prices became more competitive, according to U.S. Wheat.

“Together, these trade policy developments keep U.S. wheat competitive in this substantial Southeast Asian market,” Spier said. “Today, we are celebrating continued market access and deeper ties between U.S. wheat farmers and Indonesian millers.”