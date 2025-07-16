Military aircraft activated for wildfire support Published 12:22 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

U.S. Northern Command has activated military cargo planes equipped to drop retardant as an intensifying peak wildfire season stretches the U.S. Forest Service air tanker fleet.

Two C-130 Hercules planes equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems were activated at the request of the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group, which is comprised of representatives from each agency based at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.

The Forest Service’s MAFFS is a pressurized tank system that can drop a high volume of retardant quickly across a quarter-mile line. The system slides into the back of the plane. Retardant is released through a nozzle on one side.

Northern Command mobilized one MAFFS-equipped plane each from the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing and the Nevada National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing to support wildland firefighting operations out of Channel Islands Air National Guard Station near Port Hueneme, Calif.

The program comprises eight MAFFS-equipped planes and support personnel. Other participating sites are the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command’s 302nd Airlift Wing at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., and the Wyoming National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing.

MAFFS-equipped planes can be activated to provide a critical “surge” capability to help slow or stop the spread of wildland fires, according to a news release from the fire center.

The C-130s are activated only when all commercial air tankers in the national fleet are fully committed or not readily available. MAFFS planes were last activated during the Los Angeles wildfires in January.

MAFFS-equipped planes are designed to provide initial attack capability on new wildfires or air support on ongoing large fires, fire center spokesman Stanton Florea, with the Forest Service, told Capital Press. The two recently activated planes saw action on the Fay Fire east of Kernville, Calif., starting July 15.

The Multi-Agency Coordinating Group on July 12 increased the national wildfire preparedness level from 3 to 4, reflecting increased wildland fire activity across multiple regions of the country, according to the release. Preparedness level 5 denotes the highest level of activity and resource deployment.

MAFFS planes typically are activated at preparedness level 4 or 5, Florea said.

The Forest Service fleet of large and very large air tankers — 29 at the start of the season and 31 with the recent addition of two call-when-needed tankers — is fully activated, he said. Fleet tankers “are consistently being utilized every day on fires throughout the U.S.”

“It is likely that the number of MAFFS aircraft will increase” among the eight in the system, Florea said.

MAFFS training, held each April at various sites, was at Channel Islands in 2023-25 and in Boise in 2022.