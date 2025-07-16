New dietary guidelines to boost dairy products Published 2:20 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The Trump administration will revise federal dietary guidelines to put more emphasis on consuming whole milk and other dairy products, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

Current guidelines, issued in 2020 and due for an update this year, recommend switching to low- or no-fat milk, cheese and yogurt. Kennedy said the Health Department and USDA’s new guidelines will “elevate” dairy products such as whole milk, cheese and yogurt.

“There’s a tremendous amount of emerging science that talks about the need for more protein and more fats in our diet, and there’s no industry that does this better than (the dairy) industry,” Kennedy said July 14 at a press conference outside the USDA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Kennedy, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Martin Makay announced that food companies have voluntarily committed to removing seven artificial dyes from ice cream by the end of 2027.

Before dignitaries scooped into tubs of ice cream, Kennedy and Makay stuck up for animal fats.

“There’s been an attack on whole milk and cheese and yogurt over the past couple of decades,” Kennedy said.

“Brooke and I, our agencies, are about to release new dietary guidelines in the next several months that will elevate those products where they ought to be in terms of contributing to the health of our children,” he said.

The current guidelines cite whole milk as an example of a food “not nutrient dense,” listing it on a graphic just above “theater-style” buttered popcorn.

Makay, a surgeon and author of popular books on health care, said the new guidelines will be “based on science, not medical dogma.”

“This is a renaissance moment in health in America and part of that is rewriting the broken food and nutrition guidelines in the United States,” he said.

“No longer are we going to have a broken food pyramid and a continuation of a 70-year demonization of natural saturated fats that began with Dr. Ancel Keys,” Makay said.

Keys, who died in 2004 at the age of 101, conducted the influential “Seven Countries Study.” Beginning in 1958, he monitored the diet and lifestyles of 12,763 middle-aged men in the U.S., Finland, Greece, Italy, Japan, Netherlands and Yugoslavia.

The Greeks — who ate mostly vegetables, fruit, olive oil and bread, and little meat or dairy products — had the lowest rate of heart disease. Keys and his wife wrote books popularizing the “Mediterranean diet.”

Initially, the study set off a robust debate, but in the 1970s “groupthink” set in and other causes of clogged arteries were ignored, Makay said.

“That dogma still lives large and you see remnants of it in the food guidelines that we are revising,” he said.

An article this year in the Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease looked at Keys’ study in light of more-recent studies.

The article acknowledges the “infinite debate” over saturated fats, but concludes Keys’ study was a “significant scientific accomplishment and a valuable tool for maintaining health, preventing disease and promoting longevity.”