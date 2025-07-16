Pulse groups unite under new banner Published 10:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Lentil, chickpea, dry pea and bean industry organizations unified under the new USA Pulses banner recently as part of a goal to double consumption and production by 2030.

The USA Dry Pea and Lentil Association and American Pulse Association, which advocate for farmers and processors, merged to form USA Pulses.

The U.S. Dry Pea & Lentil Trade Association remains a separate organization but changed its name to the USA Pulses Trade Association. The association — which represents processors, warehouse personnel and sellers of pulses — also updated its charter to reflect that it serves members involved in trading other pulse crops.

The integration was announced during the USA Pulses Summit, held July 7-10 in Spokane, Wash. The summit drew more than 350 attendees from 22 countries.

“USA Pulses is our bold new identity, uniting all pulse crops and everyone connected in the industry,” board chairman Paul Kanning, a Montana farmer of peas, lentils and faba beans, said in a news release. “It honors our roots while signaling our resolve to build a unified future. … We’re cranking up the horsepower to propel pulses further and faster from U.S. farms to new markets here and abroad.”

“This moment marks not only a new chapter in our journey, but also a powerful milestone for our industry,” said Tim Gustavson, chairman of USA Pulses Trade Association. “Our new identity brings a renewed purpose with strong momentum, unity, and leadership in a world where food insecurity, resilience and health demand our attention.”

The transformation reflects a strategic alignment to grow the industry to meet the escalating demands of a world grappling with critical challenges in health, nutrition and the pressing need for resilient food supply chains, according to the release. Nutrient-dense, sustainable pulses can offer “tangible solutions to the world’s most pressing issues,” from combating chronic dietary diseases to improving farmland health and food resilience.

“Our strategic vision is rooted in the belief that pulses can help solve some of the most pressing challenges of our time,” said USA Pulses CEO Tim McGreevy, a Washington farmer of chickpeas and lentils. “That’s why we have such an ambitious goal to double both the consumption and production of pulses in the United States. This is more than just a number — it’s a call to action and it means investing in research, in innovation, in marketing, in policy development, in infrastructure and building stronger supply chains.”

The USA Pulses coalition is “an innovative group of organizations within the pulse industry” that includes the trade association as well as grower-checkoff organizations from several states where pulse crops are grown, he told Capital Press. The Washington Pulse Crops Commission and Idaho Pea & Lentil Commission are examples.

Production-based checkoff dollars are spent on marketing, research and producer education.

Doubling U.S. consumption and production stands to benefit consumer health; the rural communities in which many pulse growers, processors and exporters work also stand to benefit; and soil health and sustainability on farms where pulses are incorporated into cropping systems, McGreevy said.

Involvement in the effort is not limited to pulse growers, processors and sellers, he said.

“We are trying to broaden our tent and invite all aspects of the industry, including food manufacturers, to join us in this movement,” McGreevy said.