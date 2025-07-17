Arizona company fined for breaking Washington cap-and-trade rules Published 1:05 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

The Washington Department of Ecology has fined an Arizona company $425,000 for breaking disclosure rules as it tried to cash in on the state’s cap-and-trade program.

Climate Care Innovations falsely claimed to potential investors it had more than 3 million carbon allowances. In fact, the Scottsdale-based enterprise had no allowances and the misleading pitch threatened to deceive investors and undermine trust in Washington’s program, according to Ecology.

After months of requesting records from CCI, Ecology fined the company July 14 for failing to provide documents related to trying to sell allowances and the home addresses of three CCI executives.

Ecology requires disclosure of business and personal records to prevent speculators from taking advantage of auctions that raise millions for the state and hike energy prices. The auctions began in 2023, and this is the first fine Ecology has levied for withholding information.

“CCI has not acted in good faith and refused to cooperate with us at every turn, so we must take action to maintain the integrity of our market and make sure that companies who follow the rules aren’t misled by those who do not,” Joel Creswell, Ecology climate pollution reduction manager said in a statement July 16.

Ecology and Arizona state records identify John D. Jensen as CCI’s chairman. Jensen did not respond to an email requesting comment.

CCI registered with Ecology in 2023 as an “offset project operator,” which can earn carbon allowances for things like planting trees or not cutting down trees in the first place. CCI never received any offset credits, according to Ecology.

Jensen and CCI co-chairwoman Tiffany Chase sent Ecology an email Dec. 24, 2024, stating CCI was involved in selling allowances and had questions about how to initiate the transaction, according to Ecology records.

Since CCI had no allowances, Ecology asked to see any contracts CCI had to buy or sell allowances. When CCI didn’t respond, Ecology dropped CCI in February as an offset project coordinator.

Meanwhile, Ecology and the Arizona Corporation Commission were looking at the websites of CCI and its affiliated companies, FOD Enterprises and Kompo Green.

CCI and affiliates claimed to have 3,338,124 Washington state carbon allowances. Kompo said it had an opportunity for investors seeking to participate in the “sustainable practices market and generate significant returns on their investment,” according to the Arizona commission.

The Arizona commission estimated the allowances were worth $170 million. Ecology, using a different approach to calculating the value, estimated the false claim boosted the company’s apparent value by at least $14.9 million.

The Arizona commission ordered CCI in May to stop making false claims on websites.

CCI also goes by Prolific Fund, which offers to advise generators of carbon offsets. An “exploratory call” costs $2,500, a “consultant call” costs $5,000, plus $500 an hour, according to the fund’s website.

Ecology anticipates carbon allowances and offsets will increase in value. As they increase in value, the upward pressure on energy prices increases, too.