Decision to start Kootenai water adjudication postponed Published 8:51 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

An Idaho district court judge on July 15 postponed a decision on whether to start a water-rights adjudication in the northern region’s Kootenai River Basin.

Representatives of state and federal governments aim to propose a new procedure related to deferrals of domestic and stock water rights, “and that procedure has not been finalized,” said Craig Saxton, water allocation bureau chief with the Idaho Department of Water Resources. The parties “were discussing working with various timelines” and “looking to streamline the process.”

The state in other water rights adjudications has allowed holders of small-scale domestic or stock water rights to postpone filing claims.

Filing a claim to adjudicate a previously deferred domestic or stock water right — to confirm the right holder’s real property right to the water — has been “a fairly long, complex process,” Saxton said.

Idaho Code Section 42-1406D, effective July 1, 2024, authorized IDWR to petition the district court to commence an adjudication of Kootenai River Basin rights from surface water and groundwater sources. The petition “shall describe the boundaries of the water sources to be adjudicated and contain a request that a commencement order be issued only if the court determines it is possible to defer the adjudication of domestic and stock water rights,” according to the statute.

A commencement petition was filed Jan. 9, 2025, with state water adjudications court judge Eric Wildman of the state’s fifth judicial district.

A July 15 commencement hearing was continued until 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time Aug. 19, Saxton said. In the meantime, the court is expected to receive proposals from federal and state officials.

“Now we are just kind of waiting,” he said.