E. Idaho groundwater district works to optimize usage, monitoring Published 2:36 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Bingham Ground Water District infrastructure projects aim to benefit the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.

Last year, a coalition of Snake River surface water users with senior rights reached a settlement agreement with junior groundwater users. The agreement includes a stipulated mitigation plan.

Since the mitigation plan was signed in November, the Blackfoot, Idaho-based Bingham district has begun “an aggressive effort” to expand its telemetry and water monitoring program, according to a Surface Water Coalition news release.

The district’s work includes installing telemetry devices on members’ flow meters to allow for remote water usage readings in real time. The groundwater district also has started the planning and installation of 25-30 piezometric wells, which include devices that measure pressure, to better monitor the water table.

The Bingham district and its users “are putting in the work, and we tip our hat to their efforts,” SWC member Jay Barlogi said.

The mitigation plan “is our best path forward, and we are earnestly acquiring and implementing the necessary infrastructure tools for the plan to succeed,” Bingham district manager Alan Jackson said. “We all want reliable access to water, and these improvements will help our district to better understand and manage the limited resource in real time.”

A driving factor in the projects is the SWC’s water call — through which the Idaho Department of Water Resources director determines how much water groundwater users owe during irrigation season.

“What drove that has been the decline in the reach gains to the river from the aquifer in the American Falls area,” Jackson said in an interview. “We are located adjacent to the reach gains. We are still seeing years of declines, but we’re not seeing the large declines that we saw from the mid-80s to the early 2000s during extended drought periods.”

“We are actively implementing telemetry right now,” he said. The district has about 1,000 wells — each must have an IDWR-approved flow meter — and about a quarter of the wells had telemetry devices as of early July.

“There are a variety of different flow meters,” Jackson said. “Matching the telemetry device to the flow meter is somewhat of a challenge, but we keep going. We are working through it.”

Wrap-up of the telemetry project is targeted for year’s end. Funding includes an Idaho Water Resource Board grant for installing telemetry devices on flow meters and monitoring wells.

The board also awarded a grant to help the Bingham district acquire a property for a recharge site.

“We are finalizing the purchase of the property and will start in earnest in how we’re going to develop that,” Jackson said. The 112-acre site is in the Moreland area, west of Blackfoot and north of U.S. 26.

The current design focus emphasizes adding trenches and building out a spoke-like system from the diversion.

“The initial plan is not to turn it into a basin. We are not going to excavate deeply,” Jackson said. “We want to do as little excavation on the site as possible and still get the maximum benefit of the recharge.”

Trenches of about four feet deep and four to five feet wide would help boost the groundwater infiltration rate and take advantage of long, sizable canals on the property’s north and south borders, he said.

“The development is how to get water to go into the ground,” Jackson said. “We already have access to large flows” that move by gravity.

The Bingham district, which has 148,714 irrigated acres, also is working on “building the infrastructure to make the best use of the resource” relative to existing water rights, he said.

Members with access to surface water can pursue groundwater to surface water conversions, Jackson said. The conversions are the focus of a Water Resource Board grant program.