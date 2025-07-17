IDWR director optimistic following busy start to tenure Published 8:41 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Mathew Weaver and Idaho water managers, users and policymakers have been especially busy since Gov. Brad Little appointed Weaver as director of the state Department of Water Resources in August 2023.

Developments include:

A 2024 settlement agreement between Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer groundwater pumpers and a coalition of surface water users with senior water rights;

The Idaho Legislature last year expanding ESPA water rights administration to include tributary basins and this year increasing the annual volume target for the state’s ESPA recharge program by 40%;

Little and the Legislature continuing to direct substantial state spending toward water infrastructure throughout the state; the Idaho Water Resource Board continuing to prioritize supply sustainability projects around the state and to help water entities pay for projects through grants and loans;

the Legislature, a state district court and IDWR continuing or adding basin water rights adjudications.

and Weaver on July 10 increasing projected water volume to be owed in an annual Eastern Snake rights call to reflect impacts of an unusually warm, dry spring.

Weaver worked in the private sector and as a Boise State University research assistant before being hired as an IDWR staff engineer about 18 years ago. Before starting as director Sept. 1, 2023, he worked 10 years as deputy director. The department has about 175 full-time staff.

CP: What has been most gratifying about serving as director? What has been most challenging?

Mathew Weaver: Through some pretty difficult water administration times, we’ve gotten a lot of support from the Legislature and the governor. And the fact that we’ve seen the project money come into our budget — $30 million ongoing this last session — I take as a sign that both the governor and the Legislature understand the importance of our work and that they trust the Idaho Water Resource Board as currently constituted, the director and the department to make sure the money is spent wisely and in a way that supports Idaho’s water needs.

As for challenges, one that obviously comes to mind is the delivery call proceedings, with the significant threats of curtailment that occurred in the summer of 2024. That curtailment was a long time in coming over several decades of litigation and management on the Eastern Snake Plain. Despite that, people were still surprised and caught off-guard. And certainly as we went out to execute the direction of the courts and the law, that was a challenging process.

Internally or operationally, a significant challenge is being able to pay the money to be able to hire and retain qualified technical staff to do the work. We have a lot of scientists and engineers and program managers here. It’s often hard for us to pay those positions enough money to compete with other sectors.

CP: Gov. Little and the Legislature in recent years have invested heavily in water storage and delivery infrastructure. Why is this investment needed and what is its hoped-for benefit?

MW: There really have been two areas of focus.

That of water sustainability. If we think about that focus, that is the state-sponsored recharge program, state-sponsored cloud seeding and projects that have a focus on sustainability: construction and recharge projects, conversion projects and storage projects that focus on water sustainability and building water resources.

The other focus has been on aging infrastructure. We are just at a point in time in Idaho where a lot of the dams and canals and diversion works that were constructed between 75-125 years ago are at the end of their design life, and so they need to be replaced. No canal is ever built with the intention that it’s forever.

The hoped-for benefit is that we replace that infrastructure with infrastructure that can last us another 50 to 100 years — and that we sustain and hopefully grow the available water in the state of Idaho.

CP: Given the increased spending on infrastructure, what additional work is required by the director and staff?

MW: We’ve seen a significant increase in staffing levels in the department’s technical services bureau and planning and projects bureau to carry that work out. All of those projects and programs require people to carry them out and to ensure that money spent in pursuit of those objectives is done transparently, fairly, and consistently with good basis.

Before the $30 million ongoing appropriation (2025), the board had been awarded a little over a half billion dollars in project money over the last five to seven years. We’ve seen a lot of good projects built with that money. Material we’ve developed highlights those projects and programs.

It is going well. But these are big projects that can take many years. And so I just hope everyone has the appropriate amount of patience and vision to realize that when you raise a dam, when you build a 10-mile pipeline to bring water from the Snake River up onto the Mountain Home Plateau, when you set yourself a goal and objective to recharge 350,000 acre-feet a year, it takes many years to achieve these objectives.

CP: As for water management in general, what challenges do you see and how can the state prepare to face them successfully?

MW: Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country over the last decade, so we have an increasing population. But we have static or declining water resources over much of the state, so that’s a huge challenge.

We have been preparing for the last several decades — first and foremost by completing adjudication of all water uses in the state. You can’t manage a water resource if you don’t know how that water resource is being used, in what quantities and in what locations. That is what the adjudication does for us. It tells us how much water is being used, where that water is being used and when that water is being used.

We need to create — as is required by state law — water districts in all adjudicated basins to ensure that water use is being carried out consistent with law … because we know that when there’s not enough water in Idaho for all of the water users, priority administration is carried out by the director and the water districts. And often that results in curtailment to juniors when there’s not enough water for all water users.

So we have to have adjudicated rights, we have to know how the water is being used and we have to have the statutory entities in place to carry out that administration when there is not enough water.

We need to be committed to the projects and the programs of the Idaho Water Resource Board to sustain or grow our water resources through recharge, cloud seeding, constructing water sustainability projects, and doing aging infrastructure projects. Most of the projects that the department and the board carry out are done in collaboration and partnership with other entities, be it irrigation delivery entities, federal government or other local government.

CP: On the Eastern Snake Plain, what needs to be done to restore the aquifer?

MW: We need to be committed to both state-sponsored recharge and private recharge for the long-term — not for a couple of years, not for 10 years but for the long term. And the state is committed to a goal of 350,000 acre-feet a year on average, and the state has to hit that mark if we are going to be successful in maintaining the aquifer.

Water users are now 10 years into a practice of reducing their groundwater pumping under mitigation plans and they need to continue to meet those reductions that have been set forth in their mitigation plan. In 2024, the settlement agreement resulted in a mitigation plan; it has a goal of 205,000 acre-feet on average per year in groundwater pumping reductions. So the ground water users have to meet that.

We need to go into the tributary basins with management efforts similar to those on the Eastern Snake Plain. So if we can get juniors in the tribs to reduce their groundwater pumping in a manner that is proportionate or equal to what they are doing on the Eastern Snake Plain, that becomes the third mechanism by which we can hope to balance the aquifer budget.

If we can get 350,000 acre-feet of recharge, 205,000 acre feet of pumping reductions by the ground water districts and let’s say another 150,000 acre feet of conservation in the basins — be that reductions or recharge — then we start to get into the magnitude of the actions necessary to stabilize the aquifer for the long term.