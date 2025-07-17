Osborne named executive director of National Wheat Foundation Published 11:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Anne Osborne has been named executive director of the National Wheat Foundation, which oversees the national wheat yield contest.

“The people doing the contest year after year, they’re telling me that they’re raising the wheat yields on their whole farm by 20 bushels because they’re trying new things and checking how these new practices are doing,” Osborne told the Capital Press. “You can try it on a small scale, put an entry in and see how you do.”

Osborne will manage the non-profit organization, assisted by staff of the National Association of Wheat Growers, the foundation’s sole member. The foundation has a nine-member board of directors composed of farmers and industry members.

Osborne joined the foundation as project manager in January 2021.

“I’ve been working with wheat growers my whole career, so this job was a natural fit,” Osborne said. “I like doing both the administrative things and also the leadership things we do.”

The foundation manages fund-raising; legislative educational events, offering tours “from seed to bread,” and trains wheat leaders in other organizations as advocates.

“Anne has consistently shown strategic leadership, creativity and a deep commitment to collaboration in her role with the foundation,” said Pat Clements, NAWG president and a Springfield, Ky., farmer, in a press release. “She is exceptionally well-suited to guide the organization into the future.”

“Appointing Anne ensures continuity in our programs and strengthens our ability to expand partnerships,” said Gary Broyles, foundation chair and a Montana wheat farmer. “Her leadership will benefit the entire wheat industry.”

Osborne has had leadership roles in several organizations, including the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, National Corn Growers Association and Ag in the Classroom. She holds a bachelor of science in agricultural education from Montana State University.

Yield contest

Now in its 10th year, the wheat yield contest includes more than 30 industry partners and receives more than 500 entries annually across five categories.

“The yield contest is so much fun, because I get to work with the growers all over the country, who are really striving to do the best they can, do better and grow high yields and high-quality wheat,” Osborne said. “It’s so fun to work with those kinds of people.”

Osborne said the biggest need is industry partnerships, both financially and by supporting the foundation program by having growers and agronomists participate in the contest.

She is currently waiting for spring wheat entries. The deadline is Aug. 1.

“Even if they don’t think that they might win this year, I encourage people to enter, because it helps us get a look at their production practices, their varieties and how they’re doing,” she said.

Farmers are always keen to learn more about the top winning approaches, she said.

“We get them together at the reception and they just love talking to each other,” she said. “The growers from New Jersey are learning from the growers in Michigan. It’s such different environments, but there still are fundamentals, but also the next step with a certain product, or fungicide timing, or nitrogen. So we get them together and they visit with each other. It’s just fun to learn from everybody.”

Enter at https://wheatcontest.org/