Local food program connects farmers with people in need Published 8:31 am Friday, July 18, 2025

High-quality, local, seasonal food is too often synonymous with “expensive,” which the Food for Health program aims to change by connecting farmers with families in need.

Low-income and working-class residents of Oregon’s Willamette Valley and elsewhere often lack access to farmers markets and specialty grocers, or find them too costly, said Laura Bennett, a farmer near Corvallis, Ore., who’s involved in the program.

“A lot of them are priced out. They’re just too expensive,” she said.

Meanwhile, producing fruits, vegetables and meat isn’t cheap for small-scale growers, often forcing them to focus on a higher-end clientele rather than the broader community, Bennett said.

“That’s not what we got into this to do,” she said.

In the past couple of years, Food for Health has created a link between the two groups, aggregating products from farmers and delivering them to a variety of clients identified by social service organizations in the region.

“This is a way to meet people where they are at,” said Diego Nieto, food systems coordinator for Linn County, who helped develop the program.

Food pantries and similar assistance programs often give out non-perishable items that are easier to store and distribute, so those who depend on them often don’t expect to receive fresh produce and meat, Nieto said.

“People are really surprised,” he said. “They’re not used to seeing the hyper-local, seasonal food that goes into these boxes.”

Compared to shelf-stable foods, produce and meat require maintaining the “cold chain” of refrigeration as much as possible, as well as additional planning to ensure the boxes are never outside it for long.

Clients also get text messages letting them know when the food is on the way and when it’s arrived to reduce the chance of spoilage.

“Having it all be perishable introduces a logistical hurdle,” Nieto said. “As soon as the wheels are in motion, we have to do it as quickly as possible. But I think we’ve figured out an efficient way to do it.”

The program started last year with a $10,000 grant from the American Heart Association and funds from the Linn County Health Department, allowing it to dispatch about 50 community supported agriculture-style boxes twice a month.

In 2025, the program has expanded to delivering roughly 100 boxes three times a month to clients ranging from teen parents to senior citizens, thanks to a $75,000 grant from the InterCommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organizations, or IHN-CCO.

“We’re trying to target families experiencing food insecurity,” Nieto said.

Diabetes, heart disease, cancer and even cognitive problems have been associated with a lack of proper nutrition, so the program focuses on getting healthy foods into people’s hands rather than preaching what they should be eating, Bennett said.

“It’s a form of healthcare to receive these boxes,” she said. “Preventative care is always cheaper than treatment.”

Bennett helps run the 12-acre Ejido Oso “community-based farm” near Corvallis, Ore., which grows crops and aggregates them from other farmers selling to the Food for Health program.

Not only is the program dedicated to improving public health and food security, but it supports local “food systems” and the agricultural economy — all without depending on tax money, since it’s grant-supported, Nieto said.

“Both of those fields have a lot to gain from each other,” he said. “There is a ton of research that dollars spent in a local system end up getting multiplied.”

Ejido Oso grows crops that are familiar to people from Southern Mexico and Guatemala, in addition to staple crops such as sweet corn, strawberries and potatoes, allowing it to provide “foods that feel like home” to clients, Bennett said.

Several farmers who participate in the program hail from these regions, as do some of the clients who receive deliveries of food boxes.

“We’re not trying to shove kale down everyone’s throats,” she said. “Everybody’s got a food that feels special to them.”

It’s an unfortunate irony that the community of workers who contribute to the region’s strength as an agricultural center are often at a high risk of food insecurity, Bennett said.

“If this program should happen anywhere, it should happen in the Willamette Valley,” she said.

The relationships with the Latino community established by Bennett and Ejido Oso have been crucial to the program’s success, Nieto said.

“She’s been able to build trust that many people struggle and fail to do,” he said.

Currently, Food for Health has a limited capacity and has enrolled all the clients for whom food boxes are available, Nieto said.

“We are not at the point where we can say, “Come one, come all,” he said.

However, Nieto believes the program has “a lot of room for growth” in terms of bringing in more funding, farmers and clients, or serving as a model for other public health and agricultural organizations.

“Hopefully, there can be more partnerships like this,” he said.