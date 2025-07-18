SW Idaho county mulls changes to land division ordinance Published 10:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

A southwest Idaho county seeks public feedback on administrative land division in a new survey .

Canyon County administrative land divisions are reviewed by county Development Services staff and, unlike subdivisions, do not require a public hearing.

“We are hoping to update the ordinance to make (administrative divisions) clearer and more effective for our community,” Canyon County Development Services director Jay Gibbons said in a news release.

“We want to hear from you — landowners, farmers, developers and residents — about how these regulations impact you and whether improvements are needed,” Gibbons said.

Current requirements for administratively dividing land in an agricultural zone include that each new parcel must be at least one acre, according to Development Services. A property can be divided into as many as four single-family residential parcels.

Properties smaller than 120 acres may be limited to fewer divisions, but in certain cases — such as when the land is not viable for agriculture or when residential building permits are transferred from another property — parcels smaller than 120 acres may still qualify for up to four divisions, according to the release.

The online survey aims to allow respondents to share their thoughts on how land divisions are managed. Feedback will help shape future updates to land division policies and help the county strike a balance between growth, property rights, agricultural preservation and community needs, according to the release.

For example, survey results may show support for changing the maximum number of divisions, and the number of parcels the divisions create, while remaining below the subdivision threshold, Gibbons said in an interview.

The number of divisions and residential parcels that the ordinance allows varies based on the size of the original parcel.

On a parcel of less than 80 acres, one administrative division, with two residential parcels of one acre each, is allowed.

On a parcel of 80-119 acres, two divisions and three residential parcels are allowed.

Parcels of more than 120 acres are eligible for three divisions and four residential parcels with one home each — critical in that if five parcels are planned, the owner must instead go through the more extensive subdivision process, Gibbons said.

Staff interpretation of the 1979 ordinance has changed over time, he said. The current effort aims to clarify the ordinance to make it less subject to interpretation and ensure it is fair to landowners, developers and others.

“Originally it was envisioned to protect farmers and ranchers that have a large acreage and might need a cash infusion … or have kids who want to come back and operate the farm, and have property to build a home,” Gibbons said. “It’s all over the board.”

“There are (ag-zoned) properties that don’t have irrigation water,” another situation in which an administrative division might be used, he said.

The county approved 379 land divisions in agricultural zones since 2020, creating 1,028 new parcels not including those within platted subdivisions, according to Development Services.

One of the eight survey questions asks if the respondent is concerned about the number of administrative land divisions being approved.

Development Services plans an open house from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Canyon County administration building, 111 N. 11th Ave., Caldwell.

Land divisions

The survey is posted online and can be taken here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/canyoncountylanddivision

Land divisions detail: https://www.canyoncounty.id.gov/elected-officials/commissioners/development-services/land-divisions/