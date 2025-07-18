U.S. to probe Brazil’s agricultural trade practices Published 9:02 am Friday, July 18, 2025

The U.S. investigation into Brazil’s trade practices will include looking into whether illegal deforestation gives Brazilian farmers and ranchers an unfair advantage over their U.S. counterparts by opening up land for cattle and crops.

The U.S. Trade Representative outlined the scope of the probe in a notice July 17. The investigation could provide legal grounds for imposing tariffs, but won’t be finished by Aug. 1, the date President Trump has said he will impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods.

Trade officials said they will look into illegal deforestation, discriminatory tariffs, intellectual theft, import duties on U.S. ethanol, anti-corruption enforcement and censorship of U.S. social media companies.

“USTR’s Section 301 investigation will hold Brazil accountable for its unfair trading practices and ensure U.S. companies are treated fairly,” the agency said in a social media post.

Brazil has emerged as a major exporter of agricultural products and a competitor to U.S. agriculture. Although the U.S. ran an overall trade surplus with Brazil last year, it had a $7 billion trade deficit with Brazil in agricultural goods, according to the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service.

Several U.S. farm groups have registered complaints about Brazil’s trade practices, including about tariffs hurting sales of U.S. apples, cherries, pears, and frozen fruits and vegetables to Brazil. Cattlemen’s groups say Brazilian beef imports risk introducing foot-and-mouth disease to the U.S.

The USTR alleges Brazil’s lax enforcement of environmental laws allows farmers and ranchers to take advantage of illegal deforestation to produce more crops and cattle at a low cost.

“Agricultural production, particularly for soy plantations and cattle ranches, has been one of the main drivers of deforestation in Brazil,” the USTR claims.

Brazil is the world’s largest producer of soybeans, oranges, orange juice, coffee and sugar, and ranks second behind in the U.S. in cattle. When China restricts or prohibits U.S. agricultural exports, Brazil readily fills the void, according to the USTR.

Brazil is also second to the U.S. in ethanol production. Brazil was once a top market for U.S. ethanol, but Brazil imposed an 18% tariff on U.S. ethanol in 2024 and essentially cut off U.S. sales, according to the Renewable Fuels Association.

Brazil imposes a 10% tariff on apples, cherries and pears, and the tariff is a significant barrier to exporting all three commodities to Brazil, according to the Northwest Horticultural Council.

Brazil imposes a 10% tariff on U.S. frozen fruits and vegetables, and an 18% tariff on frozen potato fries. Brazil is a key market, but the tariffs limit sales, according to the American Frozen Food Institute.

According to a July 9 social media post, Trump’s grievances with Brazil include the prosecution of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly plotting a coup. The USTR did not indicate it will investigate what Trump called a “witch hunt.”