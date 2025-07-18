WSU veterinary hospital closes to large ag animal emergencies, after hours Published 1:20 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Several longtime Washington large animal veterinarians are sounding alarms following the Washington State University veterinary hospital’s decision to offer only mobile services due to staffing shortages.

The situation highlights a bigger issue — the overall shortage of large animal veterinary services and training, they say.

The veterinary hospital, based on the WSU campus in Pullman, is not taking emergency or after-hours agricultural animal cases, advising ranchers instead to contact their local veterinarian.

“We have recently experienced some staffing changes and are in the process of actively recruiting new faculty,” said Marcia Gossard, director of communications and marketing for WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine. “We are also examining community needs and how we can best meet them, including expanding our mobile service.”

“The only service that is being affected is our in-house 24/7 ag animal (cow, sheep, goat, etc.) service,” said Dori Borjesson, dean of the college. “This is our speciality service that provides high-level care for regional large animals that can’t be met by ambulatory services and general practice veterinarians.”

Equine services and reproductive services, such as complicated births, are not impacted, she said.

“The large animal, in-house clinic is mostly for advanced cases, advanced diagnostics, imaging, etc.,” Borjesson said. “This is a critical resource for the state of Washington and our region; however, chronic budget cuts, challenges hiring/retaining faculty and the nature of 24/7 emergency coverage make sustained staffing difficult.”

Last year, the hospital saw a total of 87 cases in ag animal medicine and surgery, Borjesson said. Small animal emergency and critical care services saw 2,500 cases.

“The caseload in ag animal has been steadily decreasing for a number of years,” she said.

In a follow-up e-mail to Capital Press, Borjesson said the college is working with university leadership and its government relationship team to think about funding options to maintain a full in-house practice.

‘Huge shortage’

“They’re willing to do the things that directly compete with me as a veterinarian, but they’re not willing to do what I need them to do, which is to be a referral center for me,” said Dr. Jill Swannack, Lamont, Wash., veterinarian and rancher.

Swannack hopes to send complicated and high-care cases to the WSU vet hospital, so that students gain experience. The hospital also has more equipment than Swannack’s rural clinic.

There’s a “huge shortage” nationwide of large animal vets to house food animal residencies and interns, Swannack said.

If a rancher is lucky enough to have a local veterinarian, that local vet can’t hire somebody if they want to, Swannack said. When the vet retires, the clinic closes and goes away.

Ranchers must then haul their animals longer to receive help.

“Now we don’t have the option of hauling them to Pullman,” Swannack said. “Eventually, who’s going to be in our meat inspection plants? It trickles all the way down through our industry as a whole — cattlemen, sheepmen, goats, alpacas and pigs. We as a nation are not graduating enough veterinarians that want to work in food animal or mixed animal practices.”

‘Never touched a cow’

Dr. Marlene Poe, veterinarian and farmer/rancher in Grand Coulee, Wash., had seven second-year WSU veterinary students out to her farm to gain experience last year while she was branding cattle.

“All but one had never touched a cow,” she said. “For me as a practitioner in a rural area, that’s kind of scary.” If those students were representative of the greater industry, “it’s no wonder we’re in a bind,” Poe said.

“We have this vast number of students who have no ag animal experience,” she said. “If we don’t have a functioning teaching hospital that provides the exposure to these more urban-origin students, I just foresee it as a continuing downward spiral in our shortage of people able to help our agricultural industries.”

Poe hears from fairs across the state asking her to help check animals, because they don’t have local options.

“I’m glad to help out, but it’s unfortunate because these are the experiences these students need to get out and get their hands on these animals in a low-stress, low-pressure environment,” Poe said.

Swannack says many young veterinary students graduate having “never failed” during their education.

“Then you get out here in real life and have things die on you, they don’t handle it well, there’s no resiliency,” she said.

Borjesson said the changes at the veterinary hospital do not affect doctor of veterinary medicine education.

“We will be teaching all the same courses and doing all the same external rotations, including ambulatory, cattle, lambing, feed lots, etc.,” she said. The in-house rotation is high-level and specialized, she said.

“It is critical for patient care and community care in terms of providing the only in-house facility on the eastern side of the state, but we can and do educate DVM students even without the in-house service,” she said.

There are many models for DVM education without an in-house large animal service, but in the Western U.S. it’s considered core, she said. WSU would be the first without it.

“One of the primary issues for maintenance of an in-house service is the budget, of course,” she said.

‘Hammering down on us’

If you go to WSU, the vet school is hopping,” said Sarah Smith, WSU Extension regional livestock specialist in Moses Lake. “The small pets, oh my goodness, it is busy. It’s kind of the situation where the tail wags the dog, where we can put more time and resources because that’s the people coming in … I hope some of the people that are donating to the WSU vet school for the small animals recognize we need the large animals there, from a holistic standpoint.”

It’s not just the treatment of animals, it’s also marketability and movement, she said.

“We went to laws that require prescriptions on all of our antibiotics, but when you can’t get a vet to write them, we have farmers and ranchers whose hands are basically being tied because they have no access,” she said.

It wears on a rancher not to be able to provide treatment for their animals, Smith said.

“The reality is that for farmers and ranchers across the U.S., this is something that is hammering down on us pretty hard,” Smith said.

Recruiting new vets

“I’ve literally had people drive goats across the Cascades for me to take care of them, because they cannot find someone in Western Washington,” Poe said.

If a full education isn’t available to more students, the food animal veterinarian shortage will continue, with much of the need in low-population areas where “the 2% that feeds the other 98” live, she said.

“It comes back to trying to recruit, and if we don’t have the pool, there’s no one to recruit in the first place,” she said.

The idea of a mobile vet is hard in Washington because of the distances involved, Smith said.

“When we have a vet driving and we have their skillsets, we need them working on animals, not driving to appointments,” she said. “Ideally we would have them located in these communities.”

Next steps

Smith believes the federal and state governments need to get more involved, providing more funding to support more students becoming large animal vets and placing them in rural areas.

“The money’s just not there like it is for the small animal,” she said. “Consider what people pay to get a dental cleaning on a dog; I can assure you none of my sheep or cattle have had dental cleanings. We’ve got to do things differently, make it worth it and make an investment in these vets — get them facilities, a living wage that’s accessible, get them health care. All of those things.”

“It’s so sad to have a land-grant university with a vet school right in your backyard and not be able to have service,” Swannack said.