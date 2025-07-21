NRCS associate chief tours Odessa projects Published 8:54 am Monday, July 21, 2025

ODESSA, Wash. — Louis Aspey, associate chief of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, got to see first-hand the severity of low groundwater levels in the Odessa Subarea.

As part of Aspey’s July 15 visit to the region, he saw Pacific Lake, which is “a barren lake now,” said Kristina Ribellia, executive director for the Columbia Basin Conservation District.

“There’s no water left in the lake,” Ribellia said. “That was a really stark observation of how the declining aquifer is affecting even things like our surface water recreation (and) wildlife habitat … I think he was pretty blown away.”

The Capital Press has reached out to Aspey for comment.

This was Aspey’s first visit, Ribellia said.

“We wanted to show him NRCS investments on the ground,” she said. “They’ve now invested $50 million into the Odessa project. The first of their investments have been implemented, with the EL 86.4 system being completed.”

NRCS’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program in 2023 helped fully fund three Odessa irrigation systems: $6.3 million for on-farm buildouts for the EL 86.4 system; $13.1 million for the EL 80.6 mainline extension and on-farm buildouts and $19.7 million for the EL 84.7 mainline extension and on-farm buildouts.

Partners leveraged state investments of $32.8 million in these three systems to help secure NRCS’ contributions, Ribellia said.

Construction on the EL 84.7 system begins this fall, and the EL 80.6 in 2026, Ribellia said.

Aspey was impressed by the partnerships working together, a priority for NRCS, Ribellia said. She considers the project a “shining example of what we can do when we bring all the partners together.”

“I think it affirmed for him the importance and significance of this project, and how important it is to get it on the ground as quickly as possible” she said.

Stakeholders will pursue additional NRCS funding, she said.

Landowner contributions

The federal and state funding are helping offset costs on the systems for the landowners, Ribellia said.

“Otherwise, it likely would be too expensive for many of them to participate,” she said.

The landowners have on-farm expenses, “which are significant, $1 million-plus,” she said.

They’re also paying to begin designs and engineering, operations and maintenance and a fee for remaining construction.

“And then they have to pay for the actual cost of water,” Ribellia said. “There’s a lot of different expenses, one way or another, they are having to pay out of pocket.”