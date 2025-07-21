Bangladesh commits to buying 700,000 tons of U.S. wheat each year Published 3:27 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm for the industry, has announced a memorandum of understanding with the Bangladesh government to purchase 700,000 metric tons of U.S. wheat each year for the next five years.

“Through this MOU signing, the Bangladesh government reiterates its commitment to deepening and renewing its longstanding friendship with the United States,” U.S. Wheat president and CEO Mike Spier stated in a press release.

“The delegation emphasized the need to strengthen and expand trade relations with the Trump administration, with a particular focus on reducing the existing trade imbalance between the United States and Bangladesh,” Spier said. “The agreement also provides an opportunity to demonstrate on a large scale how U.S. farmers can reliably meet the country’s need for high-quality milling wheat.”

The signing ceremony took place in Dhaka on July 20. U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Tracey Ann Jacobson joined senior USDA officials and the Bangladesh Ministry of Food.

Joe Sowers, U.S. Wheat regional vice president for South and Southeast Asia, signed on behalf of the U.S. The government of Bangladesh was represented by Md Abul Hasanath Humayun Kabir, director general of the Directorate General of Food.

Bangladesh has historically acted as a swing buyer of U.S. wheat when prices are competitive, according to U.S. Wheat. U.S. wheat purchases have ranged from no imports to the last high of 450,000 metric tons in the 2019-20 marketing year.

The most recent significant purchase was approximately 150,000 metric tons of U.S. hard red spring wheat in 2023-2024.

“This agreement marks a strategic step toward strengthening Bangladesh’s food supply chain while promoting mutually beneficial trade,” Sowers stated in the press release. “The inclusion of U.S. wheat in Bangladesh’s procurement quota reflects a concerted effort to address the trade imbalance between our countries.”