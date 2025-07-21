Central Washington drought dominates irrigation district policy director’s time Published 1:19 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Drought has afflicted farmers in south-central Washington for three straight years and this is the worst of the three.

The Bureau of Reclamation project’s Roza Irrigation District, one of the larger irrigation districts in the state and one of the most affected by the drought, will receive only 42% of its full water right.

The district saw the water shortage coming last winter. To help make up the shortfall, it spent about $3 million to lease what amounts to less than 3% of its water right.

The small percentage makes a difference on hot days and could extend the irrigation season by a couple of days, Roza policy director Sage Park said. But to truly respond to serial droughts, the district will have to do more than make bad years a little better.

“Our focus is so much on, ‘What do we do now?’ It makes it hard to focus on the longer term,” Park said. “What we really need to focus on is storage — and hope we have a year with an adequate snowpack.”

Park, 46, went to work for Roza at the start of 2024, leaving a high-profile job as Central Region director for the state Department of Ecology.

She held that position for eight years and was steeped in water policy. Still, she said that she was amazed by Roza’s scale. The 72,510-acre district has a main canal 95 miles long. Its water right, set in 1905, is 375,000 acre feet. That’s enough water to fill 185,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.

“Honestly, unless you’re working in an irrigation district, I don’t think you realize the volume of water they deal with and the importance of it,” Park said. “It’s pretty incredible.”

Park grew up in Yakima and went to Central Washington University. Influenced by her father, CWU geography professor Morris Uebelacker, Park majored in geography.

She was environmental health director for Kittitas County and planner for Yakima County before going to work for Ecology writing permits. Then-Ecology director Maia Bellon appointed Park in 2015 to be one of the department’s four regional directors. Park’s region covered Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Klickitat, Okanogan and Yakima counties.

“When I got that regional director job, others who had held it mentioned that it has kind of a five-year lifespan and so be planning ahead,” Park said.

Ecology has more than 2,200 employees, reflecting its regulatory reach. Fielding complaints was a daily occurrence, Park said.

“It’s a big job,” she said. “There are a lot of things I learned that I didn’t even know the Department of Ecology did. Even after eight years, I’d get a random phone call and be like, ‘We do that!’

“The cool thing about it is you never know what you’re walking into on a daily basis,” she said. “The variety makes it a cool job, but also a burn out.

“I loved it. It was just that after eight years I needed to shift and do something else,” she said. “It was a really hard decision to leave. I did it mostly to have more time with my family.”

Park describes her duties at Roza as doing whatever needs to be done.

One thing the district would like to get done is to store water that can be tapped in a drought.

The district is working on a plan to stash away up to 100,000 acre feet. The district would draw from the Yakima River and inject the water into the Wanapum Aquifer.

Deposits could only be made in wet years, when the district could spare water in the spring.

“The hope is we could put about 20,000 acre feet of water in annually in good years, and we could draw that back out to help with drought,” Park said.

“If we’ve got multiple drought years, and if we could pull out 20,000 acre feet for a couple of years, it would be really helpful.”

Studies are underway. Park said she hopes construction will begin in 2027. The project will help fish because the aquifer and river are connected, she said. As the aquifer fills, the river will have more water, too. “In all years, it would benefit the river,” she said.

The Yakima Valley is particularly short of water this year because it never recovered from last summer’s drought. Reservoirs were low at the end of the 2024 irrigation season. La Niña fizzled and the reservoirs stayed low over the winter.

At this early date, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center says there’s a fifty-fifty chance La Niña will return next year. A potent La Niña would be the short-term drought buster Roza needs.

“Hopefully, this winter we’ll get a ton of snow and start crawling out of this drought,” Park said.

Western Innovator

Name: Sage Park

Age: 46

Position: Roza Irrigation District policy director

Former position: Washington Department of Ecology Central Region director

Education: Bachelor’s degree Central Washington University, geography

Family: Husband Tyson Carlson; daughter River Park, 16.