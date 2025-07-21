Hempitecture continues to grow, diversify Published 9:01 am Monday, July 21, 2025

JEROME, Idaho — Hempitecture continues to grow and diversify as founder and CEO Mattie Mead and staff find new applications for durable, fiber-based products.

Industrial hemp is a key input for Hempitecture, which expanded in early 2023 through its move to a new manufacturing facility. Early emphasis was on cast-in-place wall insulation system Hempcrete and natural insulation HempWool.

With experience, “we’ve learned how to bring our fiber supply chain and custom technologies into new industries outside the built environment,” said Mead, who started the company in Ketchum about 12 years ago and previously worked in architecture. “One area we’re continually developing is solutions for agro textiles.”

In growing food, plants and trees, “these solutions are a way to replace more plastic-based materials already used in large-scale agriculture,” Mead said. Products for weed suppression, erosion control and moisture retention, for example, could be made of natural fibers.

Cold chain shipping is another new and promising segment.

“We are making millions of pieces of insulation that go in direct-to-consumer boxes kitted out with perishable goods,” Mead said.

He cited meal delivery services, which insulate boxes shipped with dry ice so contents remain fresh on arrival. Hempitecture insulation, which may be made of hemp or recycled fibers such as those from textiles,“ is now landing on the doorsteps of thousands of homes nationwide.”

Hempitecture has about 10 full-time-equivalent employees, up from six in late 2023.

“We are at a really exciting crossroads in our business right now,” Mead said. The company has invested an additional $1 million in machinery, to be in operation by fall and support two to three full-time jobs.

“With that machinery we will be able to continue to advance our product portfolio,” he said.

New product offerings include carpet underlayment FiberPad, rigid board insulation Plant Panel, and blow-able insulation FiberFill.

The hoped-for benefit of the introductions is “accessing a new product category and market segment that drives homes and buildings toward increased energy efficiency,” Mead said. “And it’s 100% bio-based and recycled content,” predominantly hemp fibers, with recycled bonding fibers.

As for legacy products, Hempcrete has proven to be “a little bit difficult to understand” among customers, he said.

“But if you distill it down, we have been, from day one, bringing bio-based materials to the market at scale,” Mead said.

HempWool remains a large driver of the company’s growth mainly because it is a one-to-one replacement for conventional products like fiberglass or mineral wool, he said.

Mead expects the company this year to generate $3 million to $3.5 million in total revenue — up from around $1 million in 2023. Some 60% of 2025 revenue likely will come from HempWool sales.

Hempitecture gets 50-60% of its industrial hemp from Idaho, up from essentially none in 2023, he said. Much comes from Montana as well.

Approximate industrial hemp acreage approved for 2025 production in Idaho is 1,782, according to the State Department of Agriculture. Acreage was 1,860 in 2024, 1,248 in 2023 and 458 in 2022, the first year of production.

Mead and the Hempitecture staff focus on domestic manufacturing and agriculture, he said.

“Our business supports both in a meaningful way,” Mead said.

Company detail: https://tinyurl.com/mpb34t63