9th Circuit: Farm records wrongly blocked from bolstering labor advocacy Published 11:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Legal aid attorneys were wrongly blocked from bolstering their advocacy work with information gleaned from litigation against a Washington fruit producer, according to a federal appeals court.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Columbia Legal Services shouldn’t be subject to a “protective order” prohibiting it from using employment records and other data from Stemilt Ag Services without court permission.

“The district court did not identify any prejudice or particularized harm that would result from Columbia’s use of or public access to particular documents or information, and it did not balance the relevant interests against any potential harm,” the 9th Circuit said.

In 2022, Columbia Legal Services filed a lawsuit claiming Stemilt, a major Washington fruit grower and packer, “engaged in forced labor” when it imposed “illegal production quotas” on foreign agricultural guest workers hired under the H-2A program.

That complaint was later consolidated with another labor case and settled in 2023, but Columbia Legal Services challenged a federal judge’s order that restricted the organization from using employment and financial documents disclosed by Stemilt during the litigation.

Stemilt argued the protective order was necessary to prevent that information from being used in future litigation, as well as political and legislative advocacy, which it alleged Columbia Legal Services had done with payroll records turned over as part of the “discovery” process in a previous lawsuit.

Columbia Legal Services told the 9th Circuit the prohibition was improper because the order wasn’t based on “proof of specific harm or prejudice” to Stemilt, lacked good cause and didn’t consider the public and private implications of such an order.

“In addition to litigating cases, CLS routinely represents clients before state and federal legislative bodies to further their legislative and policy goals, and uses information gained through discovery to regularly strategize with individual and group clients to inform them about legal issues that direly impact them,” the organization said.

Those arguments were supported by several groups representing employment lawyers, civil rights advocates and labor unions, who warned the 9th Circuit that such a broad protective order would set a “dangerous precedent” that adversely affects farmworkers, among others.

“This blanket protective order has essentially silenced the farmworkers from sharing a significant source of information in their case — all discovery — and provide other workers access to otherwise public information,” according to the Washington Employment Lawyers Association.

Stemilt countered that as attorneys for the plaintiffs, Columbia Legal Services were not a direct party involved in the lawsuit and thus lacked the legal standing to oppose the judge’s protective order in a case that had already been resolved.

“Stemilt objected to dissemination of its sensitive, non-public business information for any purpose other than resolution of the case below, an unremarkable position for litigants to insist on,” the company said.”

The fruit company likewise argued that overturning the protective order would have broader negative consequences, complicating the litigation process by prompting “multiple discovery disputes” and even spurring lawsuits meant to obtain sensitive documents.

“Parties might well use the courts to pursue ulterior motives, such as exploiting the commercial value of non-public competitive information by selling it to market participants,” according to Stemilt. “A defendant’s inability to rely upon a protective order would burden the courts with document-by-document discovery disputes, and would have a deleterious effect on motions practice.”

The 9th Circuit has rejected those arguments, ruling that the judge issued a “broad and undifferentiated order” that didn’t consider several relevant factors and “included only a brief explanation and no finding of good cause to support this prohibition.”

The appellate ruling disagreed that Columbia Legal Services lacked legal standing to challenge the protective order, as the organization would be harmed if it was limited to using Stemilt’s records in no other matter than the settled case.

“Columbia would clearly benefit from having the ability to use information obtained in discovery in the class action against Stemilt in other advocacy,” the 9th Circuit said.