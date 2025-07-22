Durkee Fire salvage timber sale planned Published 10:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s planned Durkee Fire Salvage Timber Sale includes about 1.57 million board feet from across 250 public acres impacted by a major wildfire in Eastern Oregon.

“These trees were damaged by the 2024 Durkee Fire and are now a safety hazard to the public enjoying our public lands,” BLM Vale District manager Shane DeForest said in a news release. “Selling the timber mitigates those hazards, supports local jobs and converts the material to lumber and other wood products that improve life for all Americans.”

The lightning-caused Durkee Fire burned 294,265 acres of grass, sagebrush and some timber from mid-July to early August 2024, according to Inciweb. The fire originated a mile west of Durkee.

The sale is about 12 miles southwest of Durkee, in Baker County. The sale will produce enough timber to build roughly 100 homes, according to the release.

Vale BLM will accept sealed bids until 1 p.m. Pacific Aug. 4 by mail or in person at its Baker field office. The office is in the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, 22287 Highway 86, Baker City, Ore., 97814.

Timber sale

Sale detail: https://tinyurl.com/286mzvfz