Idaho wolf population down for now but could rise Published 8:34 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists estimate the state’s wolf population at 1,235 as of May 2024, down 7.35% from 1,333 a year earlier.

Other estimated totals for May were 1,642 for 2019, 1,688 in 2020, 1,592 in 2021 and 1,211 — less than 2% below the most recent total — in 2022.

Intervals have 95% credibility, meaning there is some uncertainty around the estimates, wildlife research manager Matt Mumma told the state Fish and Game Commission July 17.

“If we look at this going back to 2019 and think about the population trend, we think that there likely are less wolves in Idaho than there were in 2019,” he said. “But if we zoom in to these last three years and we consider the uncertainty — those 95% credible intervals — we think that the population is likely fairly stable in the last three years.”

Harvest in the fall-winter 2024-25 trapping and hunting season was down, primarily because of trapping closures that resulted from a Boise-based federal judge’s ruling in a lawsuit involving grizzly bear protection, Mumma said.

“And so we do anticipate that, and it’s very likely that, (wolf) abundance will probably increase next year,” he said.

A new method that the department uses to estimate the state’s wolf population is “an efficient use of existing data” and “robust to changes in abundance, which is why we transitioned from the camera-based method,” Mumma said.

The new method has been submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal, and will be used for the May 2025 estimate to be released a year from now.

As of 2023, estimates over several years produced by the new method were similar to those produced from remote cameras previously “and showed the same general declining trend in the state’s wolf population,” according to a summary circulated ahead of the commission meeting.

Fish and Game from 2019 to 2023 used a statewide array of about 700 remote cameras combined with statistical modeling. Those estimates suggested the wolf population was stable in 2019-21 and started to decline in 2022 and 2023 per state wolf management plan objectives.

But the department’s ongoing research “suggested camera-based, statewide wolf estimates were likely to become less reliable at lower wolf abundancies,” according to the summary. Staff thus started developing an alternative estimation method that uses data from harvested wolves — genetic relatedness and age — to estimate population composition and abundance.

The new method combines two established modeling approaches. Although the method was developed recently, it uses data the department had been collecting for years from harvested wolves, “thereby allowing staff to use the new method to estimate wolf abundance in prior years,” according to the summary.

The state’s 2023-28 wolf management plan aims to reduce the population to around 500, the 2009 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service threshold for delisting under the Endangered Species Act and thus allowing the state to manage wolves.

Idaho Fish and Game in recent years has focused on reducing the wolf population where livestock depredation was chronic and elk populations were below management objectives. The 2021 legislature substantially increased allowed wolf take and methods that can be used.

Candy W. Dale, a Boise-based federal magistrate judge, denied in early February 2025 Idaho’s request that she reconsider her ban on recreational wolf trapping and snaring when ESA-protected grizzly bears are not in their dens.

In a lawsuit brought by environmental groups, she ruled in March 2024 that trapping and snaring wolves during the grizzlies’ non-denning period from March 1 to Nov. 30 threatens the bears. She ordered Idaho Fish and Game to curtail its wolf snaring and trapping seasons in the state’s northern panhandle and in the Clearwater, Salmon and Upper Snake river regions.