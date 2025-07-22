Montana processing plant to serve organic, gluten-free grain farmers Published 8:22 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

BELGRADE, Mont. — ZEGO has purchased the Montana Gluten Free Processors facility in Belgrade, Mont., to launch CIVC LLC, to process and pack gluten-free organic grains for farmers.

The facility was operating when ZEGO purchased it, CEO Colleen Kavanagh said. It was where ZEGO would produce its “purity-tested, allergy-friendly” breakfast foods, sold at more than 1,200 retailers nationwide.

ZEGO purchased the plant, land and equipment and is renovating and upgrading the facility and equipment. The plant will operate throughout the transition.

The company is installing electrical connections for new equipment to clean and hull small grains, such as millet, buckwheat and quinoa. That should be complete by Sept. 1, Kavanagh said.

The main facility where the company does its retail bagging is already complete.

CIVC received a $3 million grant from the USDA in 2024 to establish a Northwest organic and gluten-free grain supply chain. The company originally intended to rent part of the space from the processors, but the owners wanted to retire. So Kavanagh put together a plan to purchase the facility.

“There really wasn’t anybody else who was interested in purchasing it to continue it as a mill, and we didn’t want to lose that regional capacity — that’s the whole point of our grant,” she said.

The company received several Montana state grants, for $25,000 and $20,000. The equipment and renovations cost about $1 million, she estimated.

Processing grains

Farmers around the region don’t have anyone to buy the small grain crops who can process it, without having to ship it to locations in North Dakota or New York, Kavanagh said.

“If you’ve got buckwheat, it really doesn’t make sense for you to send it to New York to get it cleaned, even to northern North Dakota — there’s just not enough profit in these grains,” she said.

Millet has become more popular over the border in Wyoming.

“Millet for organic farming grows thick like a carpet,” Kavanagh said. Organic growers raise it for weed control.

“There’s tens of millions of pounds of millet on farm, in bins, and they hold onto it, waiting to see, ‘Can I sell it? Can I not sell it?’” Kavanagh said.

If not hulled, millet can only be sold for bird feed.

“Sometimes I’ll get calls from farmers who say, ‘I’ve got a contract for millet flour, but I can’t find anybody to de-hull it for me,’” she said. “Buckwheat and millet are the two biggest needs we’ve been seeing from farmers so far, but we can also work on other small grains as well.”

Because the facility is organic and gluten-free, farmers can receive a higher-value payment instead of having to rely on the commodity market, she said.

U.S.-grown oats

CIVC is working with farmers in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming who raise oats. During a recent trade show, Kavanagh heard from representatives of large bakeries and major retailers asking for U.S.-grown oat flour.

“There are very few companies processing U.S.-grown oats, most of it is grown in Canada, some of it’s brought in from overseas, like Chile and China,” she said. “It’s processed there, it’s not processed here.”

More farmers would like to add oats to their crop rotations, but there’s not enough processing to buy from them, Kavanagh said.

“We need to build up our processing capacity here,” she said. “We need regional processing facilities the size of ours that we can put all over the country to serve those regional farmers, because you want to decrease that shipping cost, and you want to make sure that facility is there to care for that regional community of farmers.”

CIVC is designed to serve as a tool to provide reliable buyers for farmers’ higher-value crops and not focus on profits, Kavanagh said.

“CIVC is designed to be operating at a healthy break-even … it’s supposed to be critical infrastructure that will be there for this region in perpetuity,” she said.

For more information, contact the company at customerservice@civc.us or 406-600-7400.