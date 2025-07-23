Idaho meat packer files counter-claims against several dairies Published 11:30 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

An Idaho meat packer has filed counter-claims against several dairies suing the company, accusing them of foisting old, low-value cattle on the processor.

Last year, three dairy farms in Idaho and Washington filed a federal complaint claiming that Intermountain Packing of Idaho Falls failed to pay for about $2 million worth of livestock.

The lawsuit alleged the company persuaded the dairies — Dry Creek Dairies and Idaho Magic Milk of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Washington Agri-Investments of Yakima, Wash. — to deliver cows to the processor but then issued “stop payment” orders on the payment checks.

In its recent response to the complaint, Intermountain says the plaintiffs have distorted their dealings with the company, accusing them of “fraudulent misrepresentation” and claiming their livestock deliveries amounted to “trespass.”

Intermountain alleges their complaint omitted the role of a cattle broker who allegedly agreed to help the dairies sell cows that were “no longer producing milk.”

“The dairy companies were desperate to find buyers promptly for their old livestock intended for slaughter,” according to the packer’s filing.

The complaint alleges the dairies sold their cattle to the broker, who arranged to have the livestock delivered to Intermountain in return for a commission despite having insufficient funds to pay for the animals.

Intermountain says it told the broker it could not accept any more of the cattle because “it was processing the livestock at a loss,” but the broker assured he would try to renegotiate the sales at a lower price.

“In blatant disregard of Intermountain’s express statements that it could not pay for and would not accept livestock, the dairy companies continued to deliver livestock to Intermountain” several times in October and November of 2023, according to the packer’s filing.

Because the company wanted to mitigate its losses and “ensure humane treatment of the old dairy cows,” Intermountain continued to slaughter the animals arriving at its facility, the filing said.

“To induce Intermountain to take its old dairy cows, the dairy companies repeatedly promised they would work out a fair arrangement with Intermountain on price and payment terms,” the filing said. “While making these inducements, the dairy companies never disclosed to Intermountain that they were forcing cattle on Intermountain because they had nowhere else to send their cattle for processing.”

Though the dairies agreed to a “payment plan” by accepting post-dated checks that were meant to compensate them for the cattle at a later time, they tried cashing the checks early, prompting Intermountain to issue the “stop payment” orders, the filing said.

The dairies then submitted a complaint to the USDA’s Packers and Stockyards Administration and filed a lawsuit that included fraud allegations, which “created ongoing business and reputational harm to Intermountain that it is still recovering from,” the filing said.

Intermountain says it sold some of the meat from the delivered livestock, but those sales resulted in financial losses due to the high cost of processing the cattle and the meat’s low value.

The counter-claims seek an order dismissing the original complaint and an award of damages, in an amount to be determined at trial, from the dairies and the broker, as well as compensation for Intermountain’s litigation expenses.