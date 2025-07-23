Idaho’s sugar beet crop is solid so far Published 7:58 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

ABERDEEN, Idaho — Jordan Johns’ sugar beet crop looks good and is about 10 days ahead of its normal maturation schedule.

“We have had the right amount of heat units” and “it cools down at night, so it kind of helps the plants relax and recover,” he said July 22. “We’ve had a couple of heat snaps, but compared to past years it just kind of gradually warmed up.”

Favorable growing conditions have benefited beets.

“This potentially could be our highest-yield crop in cooperative history,” Matt Wheeler, director of agriculture at Amalgamated Sugar, told Capital Press. “With low replant percentages — at 7.5% — from an overall mild spring, great emergence and stand counts, and minor insect and disease issues so far, we’re very optimistic.”

The Boise-based cooperative has more than 700 grower-owners in the Northwest and owns three beet processing plants in southern Idaho. This year’s contracted acreage is about 178,050.

Amalgamated “is looking forward to a successful harvest that will benefit its growers and the region’s agricultural economy,” Wheeler said. Growers are expected to start harvest around Sept. 8 in the Magic Valley of south-central Idaho and Sept. 22 in the Treasure Valley of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.

The beet crop “is looking phenomenal this summer,” said Samantha Parrott, executive director of the Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association. “We’re several weeks ahead of schedule and conditions couldn’t be better. … We’re on track to deliver an exceptional crop.”

Water supply looked favorable at the start of the growing season, but ongoing dry conditions “have shifted the tone,” she said.

“Sugar beets are the first crop in and the last crop out,” Parrott said. “We have a long water season to manage through. … It’s definitely drier than we’d like, but we’re not raising alarm bells yet for 2025.”

For irrigation, Johns uses a combination of surface water and groundwater. His surface water irrigation provider shifted from streamflow to reservoir storage about two weeks early.

While available water could drop to less than ideal at some point this season, faster-than-usual crop maturation figures to help, he said. In his part of eastern Idaho, “a lot of wheat went off early to save water, and a lot of potato crops are being vine-killed” in preparation for harvest.

Johns has been reducing water usage on his farm in recent years, which “allows the plant to do what it does naturally,” he said. “Sugar beets mine the soil and go after what they want. Sometimes if you oversaturate soil, it will push nutrients down.”

North of the Rupert-Paul area in south-central Idaho, Casey Stevenson’s sugar beet crop was 10-14 days ahead of schedule and thriving July 22.

“You never really know till you pull a digger in the field, but it looks good so far,” Stevenson said.

A warm spring helped, as did summer conditions that have not been overly hot as yet, he said.

“This cooler weather we’ve had off and on definitely has been helping,” said Chris Payne, who farms near Ontario, Ore. In contrast, “100 degrees every day takes a toll on these crops, especially beets.”

His sugar beet crop looks to be in line with his long-term averages for quality and yield, he said.