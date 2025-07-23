Trump announces trade deals with Japan, Indonesia Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

President Trump announced trade deals with Japan and Indonesia, potentially opening up market access for U.S. agricultural goods now blocked by non-tariff barriers.

Trump posted on social media July 22 that the agreement with Indonesia was a “huge win” for farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, tech companies and automakers. A few hours later, he posted that the U.S. had just completed a “massive deal with Japan.”

Indonesia and Japan will eliminate tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, according to Trump. The U.S. and Indonesia issued a joint statement stating the countries will work to remove non-tariff barriers to U.S. farm exports.

“Indonesia has also agreed, for the first time ever, to completely open its market to the USA. That’s big!!! Our businesses will make a fortune. Likewise Japan!,” Trump said July 23 in one of several followup posts on the trade deals.

Japan is the fifth-largest importer of U.S. farm goods. Trump threatened Japan with a 24% tariff in April. Japanese imports to the U.S. will pay a 15% tariff under the new agreement, according to Trump.

Japan will open its market to U.S. products, including vehicles and agricultural products, Trump said. Currently, northwest apples are effectively barred from Japan by phytosanitary requirements. If barriers are removed, apple sales to Japan could be $20 million a year, the Northwest Horticultural Council estimates.

Indonesian exports to the U.S. will pay a 19% tariff. Indonesia will eliminate 99% of its tariff barriers, Trump said.

Indonesia also agreed to buy $4.5 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products, including soybeans, wheat and cotton, as well as spend $3.2 billion for U.S. aircraft and $15 billion for natural gas and oil.

The American Soybean Association and U.S. Wheat Associates issued statements thanking the Trump administration. Earlier this month, an association of Indonesian flour millers agreed to double purchases of U.S. wheat for the next five years.

Indonesia has a population of 285 million, the fourth-most in the world. U.S. meat exports to Indonesia have been falling because of non-tariff barriers, according to the Meat Institute.

Indonesia’s cumbersome regulations keep some U.S. beef plants from exporting to Indonesia. Indonesia committed to recognizing U.S. oversight of U.S. meat, poultry and dairy facilities.

Apple sales to Indonesia have been declining, too. The Northwest Horticulture Council attributed the drop to Indonesian regulations and a 5% tariff not charged to Chinese apples.