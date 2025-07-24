Bankruptcy judge approves Millenkamp Cattle’s reorganization plan

After more than a year of often contentious bankruptcy proceedings, a large Idaho cattle company has won approval for a reorganization plan to stay in business.

Chief Bankruptcy Judge Noah Hillen has confirmed the fifth version of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan submitted by Millenkamp Cattle, a producer of beef and dairy cattle near Jerome, Idaho.

Over the course of the proceedings, Rabo AgriFinance — a major creditor of Millenkamp’s — repeatedly objected to the company’s proposals and sought to have its operations taken over by a bankruptcy trustee due to alleged mismanagement.

However, Rabo AgriFinance recently dropped its opposition to Millenkamp’s reorganization plan and withdrew its own restructuring proposal, which raised the possibility of the cattle operation being sold as a “going concern” to another company.

Metlife Investment Management, the cattle operation’s biggest creditor, threw its support behind Millenkamp’s latest proposal after extensive discussions with the company and other creditors.

“We feel we’ve negotiated a very favorable, fair plan,” said Ron Bingham, Metlife’s attorney, during a recent hearing. “We want the debtors to succeed. It’s clear if the debtors win, we all win.”

Millenkamp Cattle is composed of 10 subsidiaries in charge of different aspects of the business, which spans approximately 20,000 acres, employs more than 500 workers and manages more than 100,000 head of beef and dairy cattle.

When filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, which protected its assets from foreclosure while it devised a restructuring plan, Millenkamp blamed its predicament on a “squeeze” by Rabo Agrifinance that allegedly “slowly starved” the company of working capital.

In turn, Rabo Agrifinance claimed the cattle operation’s reorganization plans were infeasible and overly favorable to owner Bill Millenkamp and his family, who started the company as a 40-acre cow-calf business nearly four decades ago.

Citing a felony charge of aggravated battery filed against Bill Millenkamp last year, for allegedly throwing a man from a moving truck, RaboAgriFinance asked the bankruptcy judge to appoint a trustee to run the operation.

Rabo claimed that Millenkamp was unfit to manage the business as he faced a maximum of 15 years in prison, among other issues.

However, that request was denied by the bankruptcy judge and the criminal charge against Millenkamp was dismissed in Idaho’s Cassia County Magistrate Court earlier this year.

The recent deal among Millenkamp and its creditors could not have been reached without the “guidance, indulgence and patience” of the bankruptcy judge, said Bingham, attorney for Metlife. “It is clear that without that, we would not be here today.”

Under the terms of the confirmed plan, Millenkamp must sell two Idaho properties totaling more than 1,000 acres with an appraised value of about $20.5 million, unless the company is able to raise the cash to make debt payments by selling equity or by other means.

Millenkamp will also have until the end of November 2027 to obtain a refinancing deal to repay certain creditors in full for outstanding loans. If the cattle operation defaults on the agreement and cannot cure the problem, the plan establishes a process for selling the company as a “going concern” or for the liquidation of its assets.

“Such process and milestones will include an orderly culling of the herd and sale of individual parcels of real property and may ultimately conclude with sales of the herd, equipment, other personal property and real estate,” according to the plan.

At the time of its bankruptcy filing, Millenkamp owed more than $180 million to Metlife, $90 million to Rabo AgriFinance, and $21 million to Conterra, another lender, as well as nearly $28 million to unsecured creditors, including feed suppliers.

After filing for bankruptcy, Millenkamp also obtained a $45 million “debtor in possession” financing facility from Sandton Capital Solutions, of which roughly $23 million remains outstanding.

All of Millenkamp’s creditors would be fully repaid if the plan is implemented as expected, though the claims of Metlife, Rabo AgriFinance and Conterra are considered “impaired” because the original payment terms have been altered.

Metlife’s attorney, Ron Bingham, said the underlying structure of the plan is straightforward and praised owner Bill Millenkamp for having “put it all on the line” to repay creditors and keep his business afloat.

The basic terms of the plan will allow Millenkamp to continue operations while servicing its debt and obtaining refinancing, Bingham said. “If they don’t, very simply, the creditors look to their collateral. That’s how the plan works. Not much more complex than that.”