Court to hear case seeking to ban class of pesticides

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to move swiftly to hear a lawsuit that seeks to ban a dozen organophosphate pesticides, a class of chemicals activists rationalize as descended from Nazi nerve gases, but that the USDA and farm groups defend as safe and vital to U.S. agriculture.

A three-judge panel granted a motion July 18 to expedite a hearing on whether the Environmental Protection Agency has taken too long to grant or deny a petition to ban the pesticides.

The EPA evaluates pesticides case-by-case. It’s unlikely the agency will prohibit an entire class of pesticides. But once the EPA denies the petition, groups seeking a ban can ask the 9th Circuit to review EPA’s decision. In the past, the court has shown itself willing to second-guess the EPA’s scientific expertise.

Activists petitioned to ban the pesticides in 2021. The lawsuit filed by Earthjustice on behalf of 11 plaintiffs claims that EPA’s failure to act on the petition puts at risk farmworkers, children and unborn children.

Judges Barry Silverman, Kenneth Lee and Lawrence Vandyke ordered the court clerk to schedule a hearing at the next available date. No date has been set yet. The case is Pesticide Action Network North America vs. EPA.

Organophosphates are chemical compounds used in plastics and solvents, as well as pesticides and nerve gases, according to the National Institutes of Health.

French chemists pioneered organophosphate nerve gases and German chemists continued developing warfare nerve gases during World War II, though the gases were never used.

Chemists developed organophosphates for agriculture after the war.

An Earthjustice video promoting a ban on organophosphate pesticides shows rows of white tombstones. Organophosphates were developed to “kill on a mass scale,” a narrator says.

The EPA regularly reevaluates the safety of pesticides and has recently proposed altering some uses of the pesticides. The lawsuit complains the EPA has not done enough. The EPA has declined to comment.

The USDA in 2022 recommended not banning organophosphate pesticides. To summarily ban an entire class of chemicals would undermine public trust in the process for registering individual pesticides, the USDA said.

Organophosphates are used on dozens of crops, as well as to control mosquitos and parasites on livestock. An abrupt ban “would be untenable and have negative consequences for agriculture,” the USDA said.

Farm groups said losing organophosphate pesticides would cause billions of dollars in losses. If farmers can’t rotate in organophosphate insecticides, pests will develop resistance to other classes of chemicals sooner, the groups said.

The 9th Circuit Court in 2021 ordered the EPA to ban chlorpyrifos, an organophosphate pesticide. The order was eventually overturned by another court. Chlorpyrifos is not one of the pesticides involved in the new lawsuit.

