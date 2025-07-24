Northwest, California score well for access to locally produced food

The Pacific Northwest and California scored well in a culinary school’s analysis of access to locally produced food across the U.S.

Oregon ranked second on the list, California took fifth place, Washington was sixth and Idaho came in at 16th.

The rankings were compiled by Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, which has online programs as well as campuses in Austin, Texas, and Boulder, Colo.

Research incorporated data on the number of farms selling food through various local and regional channels, the availability of locally produced food at the county level, as well as the value of local food sales compared with overall food expenditures in each state.

Vermont was the top state, placing first in every category of the analysis, including the relative value of local farm sales and the county-level prevalence of local producers.

“It seems apparent that what really sets it apart is the behavior of its residents,” a summary of the report states.

Vermont had by far the highest levels of consumption of local food of any state.

Oregon was buoyed by its high number of local producers. Most residents lived in a county with above-average access.

The Beaver State also had robust sales of locally and regionally branded food products to retailers, institutions and food hubs.

California, despite being the nation’s top state for ag sales, scored well for local food availability, and there’s plenty of demand for local products.

About 12.5% of farms in California sold directly to businesses for locally or regionally branded products.

Other major agricultural areas placed relatively low in terms of local food production and consumption.

Texas, for example, was No. 47, Kansas was ranked 41 and Nebraska was 36.

Just because a state produces substantial crops doesn’t mean that translates to local availability.

“Because those states focus so heavily on lucrative commodity products, less arable land is used for products destined for local consumption,” the summary stated.

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts did not respond to requests for additional information about the report.

Local food

Top 10 states for access to locally produced food

Vermont

Oregon

Maine

Hawaii

California

Washington

New Mexico

Wisconsin

Michigan

Montana