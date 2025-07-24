RFK Jr. visits Idaho to note state’s MAHA progress

Recent state policy actions will improve Idahoans’ health and eventually benefit government budgets, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said at a Boise event July 23.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little hosted Kennedy at the state capitol, where the governor proclaimed August “Keep Idaho Healthy Month.” The event was not open to the public and no questions were taken.

“I’m very honored to be with you, Gov. Little, and I’m very happy to be here in Idaho, which is the home of medical freedom, the home of good health and has a commitment like no other state to making its population healthy again,” said Kennedy, a proponent of the Make America Healthy Again movement.

MAHA goals include reducing chronic disease rates and environmental toxins, improving child health and reforming health care. Food-related elements include reducing additives, supporting local food systems while improving access and affordability, and cutting the distance food travels to the consumer.

The Idaho legislature and the governor this year authorized the state Department of Health and Welfare to request a federal waiver to exclude soda and candy from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Also this year, the legislature and Little approved the Idaho Medical Freedom Act, which says a medical intervention such as a vaccine cannot be required as a condition of employment, entry, or receiving services. President Donald Trump’s MAHA Commission has raised concerns about vaccines.

Excluding candy and soda from SNAP benefits targets long-term improvement in public health and in Medicaid’s bottom line, Kennedy said.

Some 18% of SNAP benefits go toward candies and 10% toward sugared sodas, “so we’re poisoning the poorest Americans, giving them diabetes, and then we’re paying for it with Medicaid in the long run,” Kennedy said. People are free to consume these products, “but the American taxpayer should not be paying for it. We’re going to end that system, but we need the governors …”

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins as of June 10 had approved SNAP waivers for Idaho and five other states.

Idaho through policy in recent years has worked to give residents “all the liberty and freedom they can possibly have, and yet still make America healthier and make Idaho healthier,” Little said. He believes “it’s the right thing to do for one person, and even more the right thing to do for their families.”

“Make Idaho Healthy Again” highlight signs displayed in the governor’s office listed the SNAP waiver as well as ensuring medical freedom, promoting clean eating, putting Idaho kids first, not allowing mobile phones in schools, advocating for mental health, encouraging movement and championing healthy habits.

Little said in the proclamation that the state “proudly leads the nation in ushering in the Make America Healthy Again movement through numerous actions that support Idahoans of all ages, especially our children,” and that the state has “prioritized investments in clean, reliable water infrastructure, ensuring long-term public health and resource stewardship for generations to come.”

While Health and Human Services drives the national MAHA effort, “Idaho is taking bold action,” Kennedy said in a news release Little’s staff circulated at the event. “You’re not waiting on Washington — you’re improving nutrition, strengthening behavioral health and backing farmers at the heart of this movement.”

Kennedy and Little also planned to meet with tribal leaders to discuss behavioral health needs on reservations, for which HHS has recently deployed additional resources.