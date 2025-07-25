EPA expects to re-approve dicamba for herbicide-resistant crops

Following two court orders restricting such herbicide formulations, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency expects to re-approve dicamba products meant to be sprayed over certain genetically-engineered crops.

The EPA has proposed registering three types of dicamba to control weeds in soybeans and cotton that have been genetically modified to withstand the herbicide, finding that “mitigation” measures will sufficiently reduce the likelihood of harm to other crops.

The registration of these chemicals for “dicamba-tolerant,” or DT, soybeans and cotton would mark the third time that EPA authorized such over-the-top uses for the herbicide under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, or FIFRA.

“Considering the assessed risks to human health and the environment, and the evaluated prospective benefits, the agency is proposing that dicamba use on DT cotton and DT soybean, as outlined in this proposed decision, meets the regulatory standard under FIFRA,” according to EPA’s recent memorandum.

Though the EPA has determined the dicamba formulations do not pose “any risks of concern” for human health, fish or aquatic invertebrates, the agency identified risks for certain birds, mammals, terrestrial invertebrates and other plants.

Regarding the potential for damage to off-target crops — a major source of controversy over dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton in recent years — the agency has determined the herbicide may have “substantial” impacts.

“High value crops may suffer yield and quality losses, organic growers could lose organic certification, research and crop breeding programs could be disrupted, and plantings in residential areas and landscapes could be damaged,” according to EPA’s memorandum.

However, the EPA has found that proposed regulations would minimize environmental problems, including the chances of dicamba’s “off-site movement,” which has been a common complaint about the herbicide by environmental advocates and farmers who don’t grow genetically engineered dicamba-tolerant crops.

“EPA is proposing to require mitigations on the product labels to reduce the likelihood of adverse effects on both listed and non-listed species, such that use of the pesticide according to certain specifications will not generally cause unreasonable adverse effects on the environment,” the agency said.

For example, the agency has proposed restricting the dicamba products in “specific geographic areas,” imposing 240-foot spray buffers to prevent injury to neighboring crops, and enacting temperature requirements to avoid the “volatilization” and off-site movement of the chemical from heat, among other measures.

In overturning the EPA’s initial registrations of such dicamba products in 2020, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cast doubt on the effectiveness of previous mitigation measures proposed by the agency.

The 9th Circuit said there’s “extensive evidence” that past damage from drifting dicamba was caused by “substantial non-compliance” with EPA’s label restrictions — partly due to the “difficulty in complying with the complex and onerous label requirements” among farmers.

Requirements for spraying the chemical only in low-wind conditions were compared to a “fairy tale” by farmers in certain “blustery” regions, for example, but the agency didn’t acknowledge “substantial evidence that even conscientious applicators had not been able consistently to adhere to the label requirements,” the ruling said.

A federal judge in Arizona identified similar shortcomings in EPA’s risk analysis of “over-the-top,” or OTT, spraying of biotech crops when overturning the agency’s registration decision for the products last year.

“EPA failed to consider non-compliance with label restrictions caused by so many limitations, such as time of day, temperature and wind restrictions, etc., that growers were unable to find any unrestricted means to use OTT dicamba,” the ruling said.

The battle over dicamba products for cotton and soybeans is part of a broader controversy over crops that have been genetically engineered to withstand these and other herbicides.

Proponents say that such biotech crops and formulations will provide additional options and improve the flexibility of farmers dealing with herbicide resistant weeds.

Critics counter such practices will inevitably lead to more spraying and the development of herbicide resistance in more weeds, which will justify the additional usage of such chemicals and cause mounting environmental harms.

The Center for Food Safety and Center for Biological Diversity claim that EPA’s latest proposal would impose weaker protections against off-site dicamba drift than previous registrations — specifically by eliminating an annual cut-off date for spraying and replacing time-of-day restrictions with temperature requirements that would be difficult to enforce.

“Trump’s EPA is hitting new heights of absurdity by planning to greenlight a pesticide that’s caused the most extensive drift damage in U.S. agricultural history and twice been thrown out by federal courts,” according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

Though the EPA’s latest decision applies to soybean and cotton crops that are common in the Midwest and South, critics fear that crops in the West could likewise be affected by dicamba drift if a similar genetically engineered trait is commercialized in sugar beets.

Last year, the USDA determined that a cultivar of sugar beets that had been genetically modified to withstand dicamba and other herbicides isn’t subject to federal biotech regulations. Before the crop could actually be sprayed with the chemical, though, the EPA would need to separately register a dicamba formulation for that use.