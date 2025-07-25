Idaho farm-to-table event set in north as FARE footprint expands

The new Field to Fork Festival Sandpoint aims to celebrate and strengthen northern Idaho’s local food economy, according to the statewide group that organized the event.

FARE Idaho — which hosts an annual festival in the state’s southwest region — plans the new event in the north from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at the University of Idaho Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center, 10881 N. Boyer Road, Sandpoint.

The Sandpoint festival will bring together farmers, ranchers, food producers, retailers, chefs and community members “to connect, collaborate and explore how we can build a more regional food system together,” according to information from FARE. The organization advocates for food, agriculture, restaurants and beverage establishments.

Roundtable discussions, a trade show, food tastings and networking events — including among producers and buyers — are planned. The daytime festival is free. A dinner for holders of separate tickets is planned in the Organic Agriculture Center orchard.

The nonprofit FARE was formed in Boise in the spring of 2020 to address staffing, supply chain and other challenges that independent businesses in the food system faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group has hosted the annual Field to Fork Festival in Boise each January since 2023. This year’s edition drew more than 600 people.

Tammie Halcomb succeeded Katie Baker as FARE executive director in early May 2024 and set her sights on replicating Field to Fork in the north.

“It was a personal and professional commitment, and one I’ve held close from the beginning,” Halcomb told Capital Press. To be an effective statewide organization, “our work has to reflect the full geography of Idaho, not just the population centers.”

Early on, she attended an event in the north “and left realizing how little I truly understood about the region’s food system,” she said. “I gave my word then that the next time I returned, it would be to listen.”

At the Sandpoint festival, scheduling two roundtable discussions rather than one is an effort to “be sure we’re not just assuming the challenges are the same everywhere,” Halcomb said.

The north Idaho food system has “incredible strengths,” such as resilient growers, strong local markets and community loyalty, she said. Shorter growing seasons, infrastructure gaps and a more dispersed population base are among challenges.

Through Field to Fork Sandpoint — expected to draw 450-500 people — “our goal is to strengthen and spotlight the unique local food economy in north Idaho while helping producers, retailers and community members connect in meaningful ways,” Halcomb said.

“This event gives us an opportunity to surface those issues through the roundtables while also providing a platform to elevate the producers who are building that local food system every day,” she said.

As for having separate festivals in the state’s southwest and north regions each year, “we’re expanding more than geography,” Halcomb said. “We’re deepening our mission.

“The two events allow us to support regional economies in ways that are place-based and informed by those who live and work there.”

Ensuring FARE is effective as well as visible statewide “means listening, showing up and following through,” she said.

Event detail

https://www.fareidaho.org/field-to-fork-sandpoint