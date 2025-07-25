Idaho Power receives its American Falls Reservoir water early

Idaho Power received its share of Upper Snake River water stored in American Falls Reservoir earlier this year than in 2024, which could give the utility more flexibility to meet traditionally high late-summer demand.

Both this year and in 2024, delivery of the Idaho Power water began as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation wrapped up required annual flow augmentation to benefit migrating salmon and steelhead in the lower Snake and Columbia rivers. This year, Reclamation conducted flow augmentation June 6-July 7, and Idaho Power’s water was delivered July 7-22 compared to July 25-Aug. 8, 2024.

Idaho Power calls for its American Falls Reservoir water “when it makes the most sense for them… just like any other space holder,” said Brian Stevens, water operations supervisory civil engineer with Reclamation’s Upper Snake Field office in Heyburn, Idaho.

The water, represented as acre-feet of space that Idaho Power holds in the reservoir, flows past American Falls, Minidoka and Milner dams. Milner marks the downstream end of the Upper Snake.

“With the Idaho Power delivery ending, American Falls and Minidoka dam outflows are adjusted accordingly to meet only irrigation demand in the Magic Valley” downstream in south-central Idaho, Stevens said.

The immediate adjustment is a flow reduction, but flows could increase based on demand for irrigation water, he said.

“Conditions have been hot and dry, and at certain locations in the basin, inflows have been quite low,” Stevens said.

Idaho Power’s delivery, which the company requests through state Water District 1 and Reclamation, this year amounted to about 1,500 cubic feet per second or 12% of total American Falls Reservoir outflow, he said.

The timing of the Idaho Power release is driven by the schedule for the release of Reclamation water, and “it would be a very unusual situation for us to not follow the Bureau’s flow augmentation with our own water,” Idaho Power spokesman Brad Bowlin said.

“Operationally, it makes more sense for us to just continue passing those flows rather than taking Milner down to zero at the end of the Bureau’s flow release and then ramping it back up later to run Idaho Power’s,” he said.

The company evaluates forecasts to determine needs for the hydroelectric power that can be generated with its American Falls water, Bowlin said. When the company requested its 2025 delivery, “there were some pretty high temperatures, which drives up demand.”

Idaho Power’s license with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requires the American Falls water to be delivered following Reclamation’s flow augmentation and before the end of August. The company is not required to take the water immediately after augmentation — which could come into play if flow augmentation occurs in early spring, for example, he said.

This year, the utility’s American Falls storage account filled, at about 43,000 acre-feet, about the same volume as 2024, Bowlin said. The account typically fills unless conditions are exceptionally dry, as occurred a few years ago following consecutive drought years.

As for flow augmentation, required under a 2008 biological opinion from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, Reclamation annually provides up to 487,000 acre-feet from the upper and middle Snake. The annual targeted minimum is 427,000.

In the Upper Snake, augmentation volume this year was 170,532 acre-feet, Stevens said. Last year’s volume was about 190,000.

Flow augmentation in 2024 occurred June 5-July 25.