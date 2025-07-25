Liedl is new U.S. Wheat vice president of overseas operations

Brian Liedl, longtime Pacific Northwest grain trader, is the new vice president of overseas operations for U.S. Wheat Associates.

He will be based in U.S. Wheat’s Portland office.

“I’ve had the good fortune of working with U.S. Wheat a lot in my career,” Liedl told the Capital Press, citing his 15 years at United Grain as an exporter. “The people at U.S. Wheat are first class. I really wanted to be working with such a high quality, such an effective group. The opportunity came up and I just couldn’t say no.”

Liedl was serving as industry representative on the Washington Grain Commission board. He resigned June 30 to take on the new position at U.S. Wheat.

Liedl said the biggest need the organization currently has is “growing the number of sustainable export markets that we have.”

Price competitiveness varies based on crop size each year.

“We don’t really get to control price,” Liedl said. “What we do get to control are our quality and what we do as far as building the relationships with the customers.”

The Philippines and Thailand are success stories, where the U.S. has high market share because those millers depend on U.S. quality, he said.

“We have high quality wheat at affordable prices that’s available for export,” Liedl said. “We’re a reliable supplier; many other places around the world, you get a lot of variation.”

Prices

“Just to be frank, right now prices are low,” Liedl said. “Farmers are not in a very good spot as far as overall profitability. But the cure for low prices is low prices.”

Corn and soybeans are similarly affected, he said.

Demand is building, he said. Export inspections the week of July 21 were some of the largest in more than a decade, and export demand is ahead of pace from the same time last year.

U.S. Wheat aims to build the base of demand so that customers stick with American farmers as prices rise because they want to maintain that high quality, Liedl said.

Liedl praised farmers for recent high production years, citing their land management and increased amounts of grain.

“Now it’s our job to go find markets that hopefully can grow with them and lead to some better prices down the road,” he said.