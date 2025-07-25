Three more Oregon counties request state drought emergency declarations

Three more Oregon counties have requested that Gov. Tina Kotek issue emergency drought declarations, according to the Oregon Water Resources Department.

Union and Morrow counties in northeast Oregon and Douglas County in southern Oregon have asked for the state’s assistance.

In paperwork, Morrow and Douglas counties cited economic losses to farms and ranches among other impacts.

On July 10, Oregon declared drought emergencies for Lincoln County on the Oregon Coast and Baker County in northeast Oregon.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of July 22, severe drought covered 22.4% of the state, including large portions of northwest and northeast Oregon. About 33.2% of Oregon was in moderate drought.

Only a section of Wallowa County that included less than 1% of the state’s land was in extreme drought, however.

Union County is listed as 100% in severe drought.

About 35% of Morrow County was in severe drought, with another 27% in moderate drought.

Douglas County had 11.5% of its land in severe drought and the rest was in moderate drought.

Morrow County formally declared a drought on July 2, and sent a request to the Oregon Water Resources Department asking for a state declaration that same day.

“There is the potential for Morrow County agricultural and livestock, natural resources, recreational, tourism and related economies to experience widespread and severe damage resulting from extreme weather conditions within the county. The county is experiencing negative impacts to agriculture,” wrote Morrow County commissioners.

Douglas County issued its own emergency drought order July 23, which noted the need to be responsive to the threat of wildfires and other factors.

The order said agricultural, livestock, forest products industries and related businesses are experiencing economic hardship and potential serious injury and losses resulting from extreme weather.

According to a news release, conditions will result in decreased feed and pasture production, a shortened growing season and decreased water supplies for producers, including vineyards.

Douglas County stream flows were 65% of average for June, with soil moisture levels very low.

The South Umpqua River and multiple smaller tributaries have already been regulated by the state in favor of senior water rights, and more restrictions were anticipated.

“Due to dry soil and low stream flows, basin water managers expect to regulate surface water right users much earlier and to older priority dates than normal,” the news release stated.

“The lack of surface water resources will negatively impact consumptive water users including irrigators, industrial and domestic users resulting in economic losses and hardship,” it continued.

Groundwater also isn’t expected to recharge significantly, resulting in reduced spring and well water supplies for household uses.