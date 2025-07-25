USDA, FDA to define ‘ultra-processed foods’

The USDA and Food and Drug Administration will define “ultra-processed foods,” trying to distinguish between healthy processed foods and processed foods linked to heart disease, diabetes, cancer, obesity and other health problems.

Although commonly used, the term has no commonly accepted definition. A settled definition will guide researchers, policy makers and consumers, the agencies said July 24 in a Federal Register notice asking for public comments.

“The threats posed to our health by foods often considered ultra-processed are clear and convincing, making it imperative that we work in lockstep with our federal partners to advance, for the first time ever, a uniform definition of ultra-processed foods,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said in a statement.

Several states and private organizations have proposed definitions based on ingredients or production processes.

A federal definition could roil food makers. The recent Make America Healthy Again report cited research suggesting most branded food products are ultra-processed.

In one study, researchers assigned processing scores to more than 50,000 grocery store products. The scores varied widely even among the same types of foods, such as breads, cereals, yogurts and snack bars.

Soft drinks and many packaged snacks high in added sugars, sodium and saturated fat are commonly considered ultra-processed, but whole grain products and yogurt also may be highly processed, but have health benefits, according to the USDA and FDA’s joint notice.

An overly broad definition of ultra-processed could discourage healthy eating, according to the agencies.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a statement that President Trump supports improving public health and consumer choice.

“As this process unfolds, I will make certain the great men and women of the agriculture value chain are part of the conversation,” she said.

Although definitions vary, ultra-processed foods are generally packaged, ready to consume, formulated for long shelf life and palatability, and typically high in added sugars, refined grains, unhealthy fats and sodium, and low in nutrients, according to the MAHA report.

The report acknowledged packaged foods are convenient, inexpensive and have long shelf lives. Still, the report lamented the rise and prevalence of ultra-processed foods.

Americans eat ingredients unknown 100 years ago and not found in home kitchens. About 70% of the calories consumed by U.S. children come from foods considered to be ultra-processed, the report states.

Ultra-processing transforms healthy foods produced by farmers into “food-like substances,” the report states. “The U.S. food and agricultural systems have embraced ultra-processed ingredients and synthetic chemicals,” the report reads.

“The greatest step the United States can take to reverse childhood chronic disease is to put whole foods produced by American farmers and ranchers at the center of healthcare,” according to the report.