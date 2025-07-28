Trump strikes deal with EU, rates U.S. farmers high on list of winners

President Trump ranked agriculture second, behind automakers, as the industry that will benefit the most from the trade deal with the European Union.

Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the agreement July 27 at Trump’s golf course in Turnberry, Scotland. “You weren’t exactly taking our agriculture,” said Trump, turning to von der Leyen.

Although the U.S. exported a record $12.8 billion worth of agricultural products to the EU in 2024, the U.S. has a large trade deficit in farm goods with the 27-country bloc. The EU has averaged exporting $32.9 billion worth of agricultural products to the U.S. over the past five years, according to the USDA Economic Research Service.

Farm groups complain their members have been prevented from selling more products to the EU by food safety, environmental and place of origin rules.

The U.S. and EU have fundamentally different views on food production, according to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. “NCBA greatly appreciates the Trump administration’s commitment to addressing the numerous non-tariff trade barriers that restrict U.S. beef access in the European Union,” the association’s director of government affairs, Kent Bacus, said in an email.

The U.S. and EU will work together to address non-tariff barriers affecting agricultural products, according to a White House fact sheet. The EU will eliminate tariffs, creating “tremendous opportunities” for American-grown products, the White House stated.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the U.S. and EU have agreed on a framework to continue trade negotiations. Von der Leyen said more details will be worked out in the weeks ahead.

The U.S. will levy a 15% tariff on most EU goods, but will exempt “certain agricultural products,” she said. “We will continue to add more products to this list,” she said.

The EU will buy $750 billion worth of U.S. energy and EU companies will increase their investments in the U.S. by $600 billion over three years, according to the White House.

Trump had threatened the EU with a 25% tariff, on top of existing tariffs, if a deal was not reached by Aug. 1. Trump said the trade relationship has been one-sided in the EU’s favor.

“I think it’s great that we made a deal today, instead of playing games and maybe not making a deal at all,” Trump said.

The U,.S. had a $235.6 billion trade deficit in goods with the EU last year, up 12.9% from the year before, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

The agreement will rebalance the trade relationship, but maintain EU access to the U.S., von der Leyen said. “It’s a huge deal. It will bring stability. It will bring predictability, that’s very important for our businesses on both sides of the Atlantic,” she said.

A 15% tariff on most goods will create challenges for some EU exporters, van der Leyen acknowledged. “It is the best we could get,” she said.

The EU will buy U.S. oil and gas instead of buying the energy from Russia, she said. “We want to absolutely get rid of Russian fossil fuels,” she said.