Wild oat weed problems reported in some Idaho small grains

University of Idaho Extension weed scientist Albert Adjesiwor gets many calls about wild oats thriving in winter-planted small grains as harvest continues in the state’s southeast.

“We are just letting people know that most of the wild oats we are seeing in Idaho are resistant to most of the herbicides growers historically rely on,” he told Capital Press. “I have gotten so many wild oat calls this year.”

A solution is to rotate into a broadleaf crop on which other, more effective herbicides can be applied, Adjesiwor said. Potatoes, sugar beets, mustard, dry beans, peas and hay are examples.

Some farmers plant wheat and barley together, which is not recommended because the same or similar herbicides are applied on the two crops, he said.

Wild oat is a weed, “and because it looks like oats, it’s very similar to small grains,” the Kimberly-based Adjesiwor said. Wild oat emerges at the same time as small grains, has similar growth patterns and needs, is adapted to cropping systems and competes well.

“And this year, we had multiple flushes of wild oats,” he said. Cycles of cold, wet weather followed by dry conditions helped the weeds break dormancy, emerge and grow.

In wheat, wild oats can make cleaning difficult and can devalue the wheat seed, Adjesiwor said. And if resistant seed ultimately is planted, “next year is a bigger problem.”

Ten wild oat plants per square foot can reduce wheat yields by more than 24% and barley yields by 18%, according to a UI news release that cited a publication by UI, Oregon State University and Washington State University weed scientists.

Pinoxaden, the active ingredient in Axial herbicide, has been a primary tool for controlling wild oats in south-central and southeast Idaho. Adjesiwor noticed resistance in wild oats when he came to UI in 2021, and resistance has increased, according to the release.

After recently screening samples from 75 fields, he found southeast Idaho east of American Falls to have the biggest problem with pinoxaden resistance.

“Farmers are throwing different things at it, and it doesn’t seem to be working,” Adjesiwor said in the release.“Not only are you getting a yield loss, but then you spend a lot of money on herbicides that don’t provide adequate control.”

Solutions in addition to rotating into broadleaf crops include planting CoAxium or Clearfield wheat, and applying trillate herbicide, according to the release.

CoAxium wheat is bred to resist quizalofop herbicide, to which wild oat is less resistant compared to pinoxaden, according to the university. Trillate appears to be effective on most wild oats in southern Idaho but must be tilled into soil.

Clearfield wheat is bred to resist applications of imazamox-based herbicides but can prompt plant-back restrictions on following wheat crops with potatoes, sugar beets or barley.

UI Extension cereals pathologist Juliet Marshall plans to discuss the pros and cons of using Clearfield wheat varieties to control wild oats during a cereal school scheduled for Feb. 4 in Fort Hall, according to the university.

Publication detail: https://www.uidaho.edu/extension/publications/pnw/pnw759