Breeders propose restricting ‘variety not specified’ grass seed labels

Turf grass breeders want to restrict the labeling of grass seed as “variety not specified,” which critics expect will disrupt Oregon’s farm industry without solving its underlying problems.

Currently, when seed dealers reject proprietary cultivars for failing to meet contract specification, farmers often sell the grass seed as “variety not specified” to recoup their production expenses.

However, selling grass seed as “variety not specified” deprives turf grass breeders of royalty payments for cultivars they’ve developed, which has spurred a proposal to end the practice.

“By requiring the variety name to be listed on all seed labels, this change would discourage intellectual property theft and ensure that breeders receive the recognition and compensation they deserve for their hard work,” according to the proposal from the Turfgrass Breeders Association nonprofit.

Aside from the negative impact on breeders, consumers are also harmed by the “loophole” of labeling grass seed as “variety not specified,” the nonprofit said.

For example, consumers may be unaware the seed contains an endophyte fungus, which helps grass resist certain pests but is toxic to livestock, according to the proposal, which calls for revising federal seed regulations.

Requiring accurate labeling of grass seed would also encourage consumers to pay a premium for high-quality cultivars rather than make their decisions entirely based on price, the nonprofit said.

“This would ultimately strengthen the entire seed industry and drive innovation forward, leading to better outcomes for farmers and other end-users,” the proposal said.

While acknowledging that turf grass breeders have brought up some valid points, organizations representing farmers and seed dealers are skeptical of the proposal.

The Oregon Seed Association, which represents seed dealers, does not have an official position on the proposal but Kate Hartnell, its president, said that member companies generally aren’t enthusiastic about restricting “variety not specified” labeling.

“I think we’ll definitely feel some opposition on the dealer side,” she said. “Additional regulation is just not the solution.”

Grass seed that doesn’t meet contractual quality standards often still has a viable use in the wholesale and international markets when sold as “variety not specified,” Hartnell said.

“It’s unrealistic to expect a grower to just burn it up or bury it or dispose of it in some way,” she said.

Roughly 80% of grass seed sold as “variety not specified” has been rejected by a dealer, while only about 20% was speculatively grown by a farmer, said Mark Simmons, executive director of the Oregon Grass Seed Bargaining Association.

The real problem is that too much grass seed is rejected by dealers due to the oversupply of the crop, leaving farmers clamoring to offload seed they’ve spent a lot of money to produce, he said.

“They’re not going to be digging a hole and burying it,” Simmons said.

Faced with a prohibition on “variety not specified” labeling, farmers may simply sell the seed to a broker under another name rather than lose their investment, Simmons said.

“It certainly muddies the trail,” he said.

In that case, the royalty problem would persist for turf grass breeders because the crop’s true provenance would remain unknown, Simmons said.

“They need to deal with paying royalties to the breeders as a standalone issue,” he said.

Selling a proprietary grass seed variety under another name would expose farmers to a major legal liability that many would be unwilling to risk, said Rep. Anna Scharf, R-Amity, whose family grows grass seed and other crops.

“You can’t legally put a name on something and market it and sell it, if that’s not what it is,” she said.

Realistically, prohibiting “variety not specified” labeling would mean “growers won’t be able to grow grass seed anymore,” since farmers would fear the legal consequences of mislabeling, Scharf said.

“Variety not specified” labeling is a consequence of dealers contracting for too many acres and then rejecting much of the crop due to exceedingly stringent contract standards, Scharf said.

“The grass seed companies have created this because they or their customers have created expectations that growers can no longer meet,” she said.

Crystal Fricker, representative of the Turfgrass Breeders Association, counters that clarifying federal seed regulations to require accurate seed labeling would change the industry’s dynamic.

“If you put the variety name on it, the dealers will be hesitant to release seed back on growers,” she said.

Allowing rejected seed to be sold with the proper variety name would provide growers with an advantage and increase transparency in the market, while the current system provides cover for “cheating,” Fricker said.

“Right now, it’s all kind of cloak and dagger,” she said. “They’re able to cover it up and say ‘variety not stated,’ so nobody knows what it really is.”

Simmons of OGBSA believes that instead of eliminating “variety not specified” labeling, dealers could be required to accept seed they’ve ordered from growers, even if it doesn’t meet contract specifications.

That grass seed would not be subject to payment deadlines under Oregon law, but the dealers would still be required to market it and pay royalties to the breeder, he said.

“It’s an issue that needs to be dealt with differently,” Simmons said.

That concept failed to make any headway in the Oregon legislative session earlier this year and would not reduce the industry’s excess inventories, responded Hartnell of OSA.

Such matters are better corrected with contract terms between growers and dealers, which they are currently trying to work out, she said. “I don’t think additional regulation is necessary to solve an oversupply we see in the market today.”

Scharf, the Oregon lawmaker, said she doesn’t think it’d be politically tenable to require dealers to buy grass seed that doesn’t meet contract terms.

Instead, Scharf said she hopes lawmakers recognize the dire economic conditions in the grass seed industry and increase the legal acreage of canola in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, which would provide farmers with another planting option.

“We need an alternative crop,” she said.