UI Parma field day planned Aug. 14

The University of Idaho Parma Research and Extension Center’s annual crop-research field day is slated Aug. 14.

Registration, breakfast, and a viewing of posters and displays are slated to start at 7:15 a.m., followed by the field tour and speaker presentations from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The center is at 29603 U of I Lane, Parma.

Several new offerings are planned this year, Armando Falcon-Brindis, Parma-based UI assistant professor in the department of entomology, plant pathology and nematology told Capital Press.

Using drones to release beneficial arthropods will be showcased by an industry partner, he said.

A new pollinator garden includes multiple native plants, Falcon-Brindis said. Displays of bee hotels, pollinator mixes and mulching have been incorporated.

A cover crop trial on hops “has been successfully established, showing interesting results for pest management,” he said.

A student studying with Falcon-Brindis is working on evaluating the effect of straw mulch on beneficial insects in potatoes, and “results also are quite interesting,” the UI faculty member said.

Also to be discussed on the tour, according to information from UI-Parma staff, are biochar’s impact on beans, arthropods in dry beans, Verticillium Wilt in potatoes, Cercospora Leaf Spot and fungicide resistance in sugar beets, onion diseases, pest and disease monitoring and diagnostics. A field demonstration related to integrated pest management is planned.

Attendance is free. Certified Crop Adviser, Idaho and Oregon pesticide application, and CCA integrated pest management credits are available.

Information: Falcon-Brindis at afalconbrindis@uidaho.edu or James Woodhall at jwoodhall@uidaho.edu.