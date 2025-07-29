USDA declares drought disaster in southeast Washington

The USDA declared a drought disaster in eight southeast Washington counties, making producers there eligible for Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties were eligible for the designation by being in an “extreme drought,” the second-worst of four levels of drought. Adams, Columbia, Franklin, Lincoln and Spokane counties were eligible for the designation by bordering one of the other three counties.

The declaration also applies to adjoining Benewah, Latah and Nez Pierce counties in Idaho and Wallowa County in Oregon. Farmers have eight months to apply for loans.

Southeast Washington had its driest June in 133 years of record keeping, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Statewide, Washington had its third-driest and 10th-warmest June on record. Some 93% of the state is in some stage of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The water shortage has caused cutbacks to irrigators with junior water rights in the Yakima Valley in south-central Washington. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation projects that irrigators will get 42% of normal water supplies.

The Washington Department of Ecology has not issued any drought-related curtailment notices to irrigators, department spokesman Jimmy Norris said.

Ecology has $4.5 million in drought relief funds. It plans to spend more than $1.1 million to help the Roza Irrigation District in the Yakima Valley lease water, Norris said.

In the Western 11 states, two-thirds of the area is in some level of drought. Some 86% of Idaho is in drought, while 56% of Oregon is afflicted with drought.

The National Weather Service predicts the drought will worsen in Washington, Oregon and Idaho during the rest of the summer.