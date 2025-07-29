WDFW to try to cull Togo wolfpack

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will try to kill one or two wolves in the Togo wolf pack in Ferry County in northeast Washington to discourage the rest of the pack from attacking cattle.

Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized lethal control July 29. The department has confirmed the pack has killed one calf, injured another calf and probably killed a third calf within the past 30 days.

Ranchers have tried to prevent the attacks by patrolling around the cattle and removing sick and injured cattle from the range, according to Fish and Wildlife officials.

Susewind set an Aug. 7 time limit for trying to remove a wolf or two. The lethal-removal operation could be extended if more wolf attacks are documented, according to the department.

In the only lethal removal of wolves so far this year, Fish and Wildlife killed two wolves in January in the Columbia pack in Columbia County in southeast Washington.