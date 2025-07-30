Washington wildlife officials remove wolf from Togo pack

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has killed an adult male wolf in the Togo pack in Ferry County in northeast Washington.

The wolf was removed July 30 in an attempt to discourage the rest of the pack from attacking cattle. Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized lethal removal after wolves killed a calf, injured another calf and probably killed a third calf within 30 days.

Ranchers tried to prevent the attacks. Fish and Wildlife concluded the predations would likely continue, however. With one wolf removed, the department will step back and see what happens.

This is the first time Fish and Wildlife has removed a wolf to protect livestock since January.